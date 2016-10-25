The Unit Management Plans (UMPs) for three New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Adirondack campgrounds–Limekiln Lake, Eighth Lake and Lake Durant –are now final. The final UMPs identify facilities and infrastructure to be upgraded or replaced during the next five years to improve recreational opportunities.

“These UMPs address vital infrastructure improvements that will enhance recreational access and tourism at these signature DEC campgrounds,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “In addition to camping these facilities provide abundant opportunities for boating, paddling, fishing, swimming and hiking.”

Limekiln Lake Campground Final UMP

The 312-acre Limekiln Lake Campground is located 1.5 miles east of the community of Inlet. It lies in both the town of Ohio, Herkimer County and the town of Inlet, Hamilton County.

For more information on the Limekiln Lake Campground and to view or download the Final UMP please visit the DEC website at: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24476.html.

The Limekiln Lake UMP includes the following management activities:

• Replacing two comfort stations;

• Constructing two additional trailer dump stations;

• Converting eight existing campsites to universal campsites;

• Rehabilitating overused campsites and replacing worn picnic tables and fireplaces;

• Repairing the dam;

• Replacing the registration booth;

• Rehabilitating the water distribution system, a sewage lift station and overhead power lines by moving them underground; and

• Landscaping.

Eighth Lake Campground Final UMP

The 242-acre Eighth Lake Campground is located five miles northeast of the community of Inlet in the town of Inlet, Hamilton County.

For more information on the Eighth Lake Campground and to view or download the Final UMP please visit the DEC website at: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24465.html. The Eighth Lake UMP includes the following management activities:

• Resurfacing campground roads;

• Constructing two new shower buildings;

• Constructing a picnic pavilion;

• Rehabilitating the Bug Lake Trail Parking Lot;

• Improving overused campsites;

• Installing a new drinking water distribution system;

• Relocating and replacing the registration booth;

• Rehabilitating the sewage system; and

• Landscaping.

Lake Durant Campground Final UMP

The 35-acre Lake Durant Campground is located three miles southeast of the community of Blue Mountain Lake in the town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County.

For more information on the Lake Durant Campground and to view or download the Final UMP please visit the DEC website at: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24473.html.The Lake Durant UMP includes the following management activities:

• Constructing an eight-unit shower building;

• Rehabilitating the Day Use Area and constructing a picnic pavilion;

• Rehabilitating the fishing pier;

• Restoring campsites;

• Constructing a new registration booth;

• Constructing a workshop garage;

• Upgrading the electrical system;

• Installing utility sinks; and

• Monitoring boat launch usage.