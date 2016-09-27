On September 22, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) received a call from the Town of Webb Police Department regarding a 911 call concerning a bear sow and two cubs that had broken into a resident’s home in Old Forge, New York. This is one of many bear incidents and complaints received in this area this season.

DEC Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) responded and confirmed the bears had broken into the house, and according to DEC protocol, bears that enter a residence are considered a threat to humans and classified as Class 1. Following DEC’s standard protocol for addressing Class 1 bears that have shown behaviors that are dangerous towards humans, the three bears were unfortunately euthanized. DEC considers euthanizing nuisance animals only as a last resort, and a strategy that is used after attempting to trap and relocate problem bears.

DEC has learned that active feeding of bears is occurring in the Old Forge area, and as these bears had access to human foods, DEC reminds all New Yorkers that feeding bears is illegal and encourages residents to take steps to remove potential food items that are attractive to bears around their homes.

On Background

Beginning in 2005, DEC standardized reports of public complaints and observations of black bears, establishing a classification system to rank the severity of bear behaviors reported. For a complete description of classification, please visit the DEC website: www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/bearsopm.pdf

In New York State, feeding bears is illegal because after a bear learns about human food sources, it is nearly impossible to recondition the animal to the wild. Bears have been documented entering occupied and unoccupied homes, attacking pets and livestock, and displaying aggressive behavior toward humans as a result of feeding bears.

DEC offers the following tips to reduce human–bear conflicts, with more information here: www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6995.html

• Garbage is attractive to bears and should be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a sturdy building such as a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear. Note: Burning garbage is illegal and may increase its attractiveness to bears.

• If you frequently find bears foraging in garbage cans, despite proper storage, consider using a bear-resistant trash container.

• Mask garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.

• If your garbage is picked up curbside, take out the trash just before the scheduled pickup. Do not put garbage at the curb the night before.

• Do not place meat or bones in compost piles.

–Do not place food outside to attract wildlife. Any food used to attract birds, squirrels, or other wildlife will also attract bears.

–Do not feed pets outside. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.

–Do not operate refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

–Remove the grease can from grills after every use. Turn the grill on “High” for several minutes after cooking to burn residual odors off the grill.

–Electric Fencing is an effective tool for keeping bears out of apiaries, chicken coops, compost, and gardens.