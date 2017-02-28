By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

The DEC collared two moose in the Old Forge area on Jan. 17, and collared seven others in different areas of the Adirondack Park.

All of the animals collared were female. The collaring is part of a study that began in 2015 with 12 moose being collared.

They were assisted by Native Range Capture Services, which used helicopters to locate the moose. ECO Shana Hutton, a trained member of the Division of Law Enforcement’s Chemical Immobilization Team, flew as a passenger in the helicopter to assist with locating the moose.

Native Range Capture Services team members dart the moose and land the helicopter. They collar the moose and take samples for the DEC, and they will stay with the moose until it is up and running again.

Big Game Biologist Jim Stickles of the DEC, said that moose collaring is part of an ongoing study the DEC has been undertaken to study the moose population in the Adirondacks. The project started in 2015 and is planned to continue for the next few years. The information gathered will allow the DEC to learn more about the distribution of moose and how the moose are utilizing habitat in this area. It will also look at the health of the moose and how many calves are produced each year.

“We’ll be looking at how much time they spend in different areas, we know that they like recently cut young growth forest. Moose are big animals and need a lot of food. Anything plant from eight feet down is fair game, and they will occasionally eat conifers, too,” said Stickles. These large animals eat 40 to 60 pounds of food each day.

The collars keep track of the range of the moose. They travel distances of 20 to 30 miles regularly and a DEC employee will monitor each collar at least once a week.

The blood samples are tested to get a “very general health assessment,” Stickles said.

So far the moose in this area have been healthy with no brainworm, liver fluke or winter ticks that are seen in some other places.

At a previously specified date, a pyrotechnic charge will go off and the collar falls from the moose’s neck. If a moose dies while wearing the collar it will send an email to DEC staff alerting them to what’s happened.

The DEC asks that anyone who spots a moose to fill out a moose report. Moose report information is added to the info gathered by the collars and is an important asset to the study. You can go to www.dec.ny.gov/docs/regions_pdf/moosereport.pdf and submit a report online.