The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is encouraging students who have completed at least two years of college to apply for summer job opportunities through DEC’s annual internship program. The program offers multiple part-time unpaid internships in the fields of engineering, science, planning, sustainability, law, community outreach, social media, and more.

“DEC’s summer internship program connects the Capital Region’s college students with opportunities to learn about future careers and garner professional experience,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “By working closely with DEC’s engineers, scientists, and other professionals, we hope that our interns are inspired to protect New York’s public health and the environment as the next generation of conservationists and dedicated public servants.”

Candidates must submit applications by April 20. The majority of the internships are located at DEC’s downtown Albany office. Prospective interns are encouraged to carefully read the qualifications for each job to determine whether they meet the requirements before submitting an application.

Those accepted into the six-week summer internship program will have the chance to work alongside a team of highly trained and skilled DEC employees who regulate and manage New York State natural resources and the environment. Placements are made within one of DEC’s divisions, and interns will be assigned to specific program areas such as public lands, air or water quality, fiscal and personnel management, legal counsel, or environmental education.

For more information about these internships, including online applications, visit the DEC website by going to http://www.dec.ny.gov/about/34336.html.