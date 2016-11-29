by Joan Herrmann

One of the larger, most frequently seen wild animals of the Adirondacks is the white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus). Perhaps, it isn’t always a pleasure to see one, especially if it is munching on your newly potted container plants. But many photographers enjoy photographing them, particularly the fawns and antlered bucks. Visitors to the Adirondacks are amazed to see them walking down the streets and eating grass from front lawns.

The deer have altered their appearance, gone are the lighter rusty hairs of summer, replace by the darker brownish hairs of winter. The winter hollow-shafted, thicker hairs will keep them warm at temperatures of minus thirty degrees below zero. Just as we adapt for winter by wearing warmer clothing, bringing in wood for wood burning stoves and fireplaces or adding studded snow tires to our vehicles, all of the wildlife has been and still are adapting for the coming of winter.

Surviving winter in the Adirondacks can be a challenge, deep snows, frigid weather and a lack of food can severely impact the deer. Their eating habits will change dramatically. Instead of grazing on grasses and herbaceous plants, the deer will begin to browse on bark, shrubs, lichens and needle-leaf boughs of conifers. A deer can nip off a twig, but the cellulose must be digested differently than the grass. Deer are ruminants, and chewed cellulose enters the rumen, the first of their four chambered stomach, where plant-digesting microbes attack the cellulose before it enters the second chamber of their stomach. The deer assist this breakdown of cellulose by “chewing the cud.” This means that they bring the undigested materials back up and re-chew and swallow them again. This lets a deer “eat and run,” avoiding predators and then re-digesting food in a safer place. Seasonal changes to their diet requires the rumen to adapt also, by lessening or growing, the amount of plant-digestive microbes within it. In winter if a deer is fed corn or leafy greens it can disturb the balance of the rumen’s digestive capabilities. If the rumen is knocked off balance, the acidity may rise and gases may bloat the rumen causing indigestion, which could be fatal. If we feed deer in winter, we may be killing them with kindness.

As the snow deepens, to about a 18 inches, the deer will begin to”yard up” for protection and easier access to food supplies. The “deer yards” may consist of a few acres to several square miles within coniferous woods. The deer will tramp-down trails and bed-down in close proximity, with their heads facing different directions, to be alert for predators. The bedding area will most likely be on a south facing hill.

When the days began to lengthen in late spring the buck deer began to grow antlers. Yearling bucks will grow “buttons” and older buck deer will grow spikes or large antlers which may have many points. A deer is generally as healthy as its habitat, antler size generally increases with age, but genetics and good nutritional health are thought to play an important role. The antlers may grow at a rate of a half an inch per day making it one of the fastest growing bones known to science; it takes human hair about a month to grow that much. The antlers may weigh as much as nine pounds and are grown and kept for about eight months. Antlers are grown by member of the Cervid family that include deer, moose, elk and caribou, and are different from horns grown by Bovid family (cows, sheep and bison). Horns are generally grown for protection and antlers for identification (visual and scent) during mating season. The antlers are used to spar and eventually to single out the dominant buck. Horns are permanent, continually growing projections of living bone protruding from the skull. Horns are not usually branched and may be found on both males and females. Occasionally a doe has been found with antlers, the reported estimate is one in ten thousand.

New antlers are covered with velvet, which is a blood-rich skin that supplies oxygen and nutrients to the growing bone. As the days grow shorter in late summer, hormones are released which change the physical appearance of the bucks. Neck muscles of bucks grow stronger to accommodate the weight of the antlers. The blood supply to the antlers is terminated and the velvet dries up and it either falls off or is rubbed off. Bucks will spar with small trees or shrubs to rub the velvet off and also to leave scents. There are scent glands between the buck’s antlers and below their eyes. There are four major glands which the buck uses for scenting during the rut season when the does become fertile. The breeding season begins mid to late November. At this time the does release hormones and pheromones, to say she is in heat and able to breed. Bucks rarely eat or rest during the rut and most bucks reach sexual maturity at about 18 months.

Some other interesting facts about deer are they can see in color but not quite as much color as humans. Deer are dichromatic which means they have two color vision (yellow and blue), and humans are trichromatic and have three color vision (red, yellow and blue). Deer cannot see orange or red which is why hunters wear orange or red. Deer don’t have top front teeth (incisors) but they have a bony hard pad on the top jaw and rear molars. On their lower jaws they have both incisors and molars. An adult deer needs five to seven pounds of food each day, which means starvation can cause massive mortality rates when we have deep snow for more than 100 days.

Perhaps you may have found an antler in the woods; the buck will shed both antlers once its testosterone levels drop. Usually by the end of December, or at least by early February, the bucks will have lost both antlers. The shed antlers usually disappear very quickly. Mice, squirrels, rabbits and even porcupines as well as other rodents seek out antlers as a source of calcium. White-tailed deer are fun to see and photograph. Even though we are tempted, we may be doing greater harm if we choose to feed deer.

Read more about ruminates guts online, it is a fascinating subject.