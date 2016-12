The Little Mo Tennis Tournament for children ages 8-18 was held at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Dec. 3 to Dec. 7. Over 400 children from 48 countries were entered.Jenna Rene Delmarsh, daughter of Archie Delmarsh IV and Rene Delmarsh of West Palm Beach, and granddaughter of Archie and Shirley Delmarsh, of Inlet was, entered in the tournament.Jenna finished fourth in 9 year old single, she, with partner Anna Fedotova, from Russia, won the girls doubles title, and with partner, Chez Ianvorno, won the mixed doubles title.