You are invited to the kitchen of Niccolls Church on Crosby Boulevard in Old Forge, to cook with and learn about essential oils on Aug. 3.

There will be two sections available, the first from 2-4 p.m. and the second from 5-7 p.m.

Come experience the versatility of pure, therapeutic grade essential oils as you make some amazing dishes. Sue Castilla, certified holistic health coach, will lead this fun experience. Each class is limited to 10 participants, and pre-registration is required. Contact Naomi Kelly [email protected]

A $20 donation is suggested. This workshop is sponsored by Weaving Home.