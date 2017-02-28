Bobby DiOrio of DiOrio’s Supermarket has been nominated as one of the top three grocers of the year out of 1,000 other retailers by Bozzuto’s Incorporated.
“It was a surprise and I am very honored to be nominated,” said DiOorio. The winner will be announced at the food show during the weekend of March 7-8.
—Amanda DeShaw
DiOrio nominated for award
Bobby DiOrio of DiOrio’s Supermarket has been nominated as one of the top three grocers of the year out of 1,000 other retailers by Bozzuto’s Incorporated.