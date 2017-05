The Old Forge DMV Satellite Office will be going to summer hours.

Effective May 30 through Sept. 1 the office will be open Monday thru Friday.The hours will be 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and will close for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

The office will be closed on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.

The office is located at 183 Park Ave. The phone number is (315) 369-3301.