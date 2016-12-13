by Megan Ulrich

I have grown weary of the political correctness. There, I said it.

I am not historically careful about what comes flying out of my mouth anyhow, but I am so woefully not PC these days that I should probably have a muzzle on at this point.

If you say something, anything, it can be misconstrued; someone is waiting in the wings to be offended. When did we all become so ultra-sensitive? There’s no room for this nonsense in this overly under-informed world, but what there is room for is a whole lot of ‘suck it up, buttercup.’

I blame part of this on the helicoptering parents. Now, I have had my moments of hovering and smothering, but I can usually back the heck off before my kids are too insulated from the world.

I would like to know who came up with the idea of giving a trophy or ribbon to every participant in every single solitary gathering that is considered even remotely competitive. ‘Here Suzy, you came in 2,091st place and you get a shiny trophy!’ Um, no Suzy. Thanks for coming, we’re glad you tried your best and you probably excel at something else, so here is your pat on the back. Your team will have a pizza party at the end of the year and that’s your reward.

Take the lounge situation some schools contend with. Is it an honors lounge, a senior lounge, a lounge for only green people with purple spots? (C’mon, you all knew I’d sneak that lounge thing in somewhere.) Sometimes just leaving well enough alone works well enough. Say you’ve spent nearly thirteen years in a building with the same staff and children that range in age from four to nineteen; maybe you deserve a lounge without restriction that you can hide from the masses in and discuss things with people in the same boat as you. Sometimes, often times, the same boat is the only common denominator that’s needed. The younger people are often more sensitive about being left out of special privileges and, frankly, why do younger people need a lounge? Get to senior year and like magic, you’ll get a lounge. They should have the same lesson in being industrious that we all had; find a spot! Pick a corner of the library or a table in study hall; your butt doesn’t need a leather chair and ottoman to read ‘Of Mice and Men.’ If you’re still allowed to read Steinbeck, that is. I’m pretty sure One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish is still okay…though I am a bit offended that there isn’t a purple fish or a one-finned magenta fish from the outskirts of fishdom. That was a bit of sarcasm, though it is also frowned upon. (Ha – I did it again! Please send donations to bail me out of the jail for the insensitive!)

Don’t get me wrong, I am happy to live in a place that has the ability to include everyone in clubs and sports; I think being part of a team or a band or club is great. But there are no try-outs, no ‘making the cut,’ that larger areas deal with, so that lesson is lost here. When the young people know that a team or other group needs them to have numbers enough to compete, they can get a bit big for their britches. There is, in my opinion, great value in ‘not winning them all’ and a good lesson involved when a coach can say, ‘Be a team player or get off of the field.’ Instead, we have to change the jersey color because little Bobby doesn’t like that shade of red and there can’t be numbers on said jerseys because two kids wanted number four and the coach has to listen to a sassy mouth because the team can’t play without the kid with the fresh mouth.

And then there’s the code. We are making it ten shades of difficult for a kid to just do the right thing in a situation; there are more gray areas in life that there are black and white. In my mind, it all comes down to this: Do your best, be considerate of others, do the right things and don’t be a jerk.