Families and their furry friends celebrated the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer patients at the American Cancer Society Bark For Life of the North Country event on Saturday, Aug. 6 at KevAnna’s on Route 28 in Forestport. The event raised over $5,000 for the American Cancer Society, on par with last year’s event, which raised $5,100.

The celebration included doggie games, dress-up contests, music, food, and a one-mile walk. Before the event, participants asked family and friends to support their efforts financially to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer.

“The Bark For Life event is an opportunity for people to celebrate canine companionship and fight back against cancer with their dogs,” said Anna Merritt, Volunteer Chairperson for this year’s event, “Every person who has been close to a cancer experience and has a dog in their life knows what amazing support they provide.”

The event is part of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the North Country. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking research, supporting education efforts, and providing free information and critical services for cancer patients.

Last year, more than 20,000 registered canine and caregiver participants at 300 Bark For Life events across the country raised $1.2 million.

“We are so thankful to all of the participants, sponsors, volunteers and, especially, the dogs, who came out and took part in this year’s event,” said Robert Elinskas of the American Cancer Society, “The funds raised will make a big difference in helping people get well, stay well, find cures and fight back.”

For more information about the Relay For Life of the North Country or next year’s Bark For Life event, visit relayforlife.org or for information and support for anyone facing a cancer diagnosis, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.