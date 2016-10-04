By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

Traveling south on Route 28, passers by will notice that there is a quirky dog perched on top of a boulder at the entrance of Delaware Drive off of Route 28. The dog is made of rocks of all sizes that are perfectly placed. People can take pictures of this sweet sentiment along their travels on Route 28, Sue Smith doesn’t mind.

Smith is an Earth Science teacher at the Town of Webb Union Free School District and will be retiring in October. She has a love for rocks as well as her beloved dog Tico. Tico was eleven years old and passed away in April, “I made the dog rock as a memorial to Tico, I didn’t think anyone would really notice it, but I hoped some people would enjoy it too,” said Smith.

Smith wanted to create a memorial for her dog and was inspired by similar looking figures that she had seen at some point during her travels. She came home one day and through perfect placement and balance, a dog was formed, “It’s free standing with no glue so the rocks have to fit just right,” said Smith. Smith says that she is happy that someone would smile as they passed by it, just like she does, “I am not ostentatious by any means, but yes I made the dog as something personal. If it makes people happy then that’s good.