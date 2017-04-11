By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

When comedian Don Rickles passed away on April 6, the world lost a funny man who pioneered and popularized a new kind of comedy. He made people laugh by making fun of them.

Regular people and stars alike were not safe from Rickles’ barbs. He once said of Frank Sinatra, a fan and favorite target, “When you enter a room, you have to kiss his ring. I don’t mind, but he has it in his back pocket.”

This is all common knowledge. What people may not realize is that there is a chance that Rickles started his illustrious career performing in the Adirondacks.

Don Lawson, who owned the Old Forge Lake Cruises years ago, would tell people on his boat tour that Don Rickles had been a bus boy at the Hollywood Hills Motel and one day, when the entertainment hadn’t shown up, they asked him to perform.

Documentation on this story is hard to come by. Kate Lewis, the director of the Town of Webb Historical Association, says that she and her staff have been trying to find some record of Rickles’ time at the motel. They haven’t found anything concrete yet, but Lewis says that they do have oral histories that back the story.

Rickles mentioned a connection to the Adirondacks in his autobiography, “Rickles’ Book: A Memoir.” In it he says, “I had worked hotels in the Adirondacks when I was a teenager. Basically it was the same crowd as the Catskills, customers who never stopped complaining about the food while never missing a meal. My job was as social director which meant running the bingo games.”

There’s no mention of performing except for calling the bingo games. If any readers have first-hand knowledge that they’d like to share, please contact the Express at (315) 369-2237, ext. 104, or Kate Lewis at TOWHA at (315) 369-3838.