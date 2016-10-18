Photo by Joan Herrmann

This Lilypad Clubtail dragonfly is characteristically resting on a lily pad.

by Joan Herrmann

Whereiwander… Soon the dragonflies will be gone from the Adirondacks, at least the adults, for about five months. About 326 species of dragonflies can be found in North America and perhaps as many as 100 species may be found in the Adirondacks. Most adult dragonflies, after emerging from the larval stage, will live only two to six weeks, if they are lucky. Many are eaten by birds, frogs, fish, turtles, other insects and even larger dragonflies as they emerge from the water to begin the adult stage.

Many people appreciate these “toothy ones” of the Order of Odonata. They were given this name for the lower lip (labium) which is used to hold prey while the mandibles chew. They are especially appreciated in early spring for the number of mosquitoes and black flies that they consume. Dragonflies adorn our jewelry, clothing and can be part of our home décor. Seeking and photographing dragonflies is becoming as popular as birding but, you don’t have to get up as early. Dragonflies need warmth for activity. Learning about dragonfly habitat and season is especially important if you wish find a certain species.

Anisoptera is the suborder of dragonflies, which means “different wings”. The two hindwings are larger and a different shape than the two forewings. The body parts are similar to all insects. The head has large eyes, which are in close contact with each other. The thorax is muscular and controls the head, wing, and leg movements. The abdomen has 10 segments and contains digestion and reproductive organs. Its six hairy legs are for perching and also for capturing prey. Dragonflies are organized into family, genus and species. The Darner Family has the largest dragonflies with most over two inches long. Other families include Clubtails, Spiketails, Cruisers, Emeralds and Skimmers. Size and positioning of the eyes assists in identification of a dragonfly’s family. For species identification, look at the eye color, wing markings, and the shape and color of the abdomen.



Dragonflies like other insects go through a metamorphosis but, it is an incomplete metamorphosis. There is no pupal stage, just egg, larva (nymph) and adult. Dragonfly eggs are laid in the water, or in aquatic vegetation. The larvae that hatch from the eggs will remain in the water for months and even years, depending on the species, before emerging as adults. The larvae are voracious hunters. Some larvae, such as darners are known as “crawlers” they stalk prey, like a cat, crawling slowly until within striking distance. Others, like skimmers are “sprawlers,” camouflaging themselves with silt, waiting for prey to wander past. And still other larvae, like clubtails, hunt by burrowing below sand or silt. These “burrowers” attack when the prey advances.Dragonflies, like many aquatic larval insects, need oxygen for survival. Dragonfly nymphs have a unique way of extracting oxygen from the water. The nymphs have gills that line the inside of their rectum. They suck water into the tip of the abdomen, the gills extract the oxygen and the water is expelled through the rectum. If the nymph needs to escape a predator, this same process can also be used to propel its self away.The last stage of metamorphosis is the emergence from aquatic larva to adult dragonfly. This generally occurs in early morning. The larva will crawl out of the water onto a cattail reed, rock, dock or fallen log. After a short rest the larva which has hooked itself onto the perch, will crack the skin at the back of its head. The thorax emerges first, the split enlarges and the head, compressed wings, legs and part of the abdomen also emerge. The dragonfly rests again hanging from the unreleased abdomen. The legs are hardening. Once hardened the legs help to pull the rest of the abdomen free. The limp wings begin to fill with blood (hemolymph) and unfurl. The hemolymph is then drawn back into the body. The juvenile dragonfly (teneral) rests while the wings harden. It will be an hour before the wings are ready for the first flight. Even though dragonflies may differ in size per species they are all adults, there are no “baby” dragonflies. The Common Green Darner averages three inches while Elfin Skimmer 0.8 inches, both are full sized adults.Dragonflies have impressive aerial abilities with both speed and agility. The can fly forward, backwards, glide and hover. They don’t bite or sting. Dragonflies don’t make a sound, don’t have ears, and can’t smell but, they have incredible eyesight. They have huge eyes, each composed of about 30,000 lenses. By quickly turning its head the dragonfly can scan 360 degrees as well as above and below. Dragonflies can see in color.Some dragonflies migrate. The large Common Green Darner (Anax junius) one of the first to be seen in the spring and the last in the fall is a migrating dragonfly. Its migration is similar to the Monarch Butterfly in that it is believed to take several generations to complete the entire round trip. Researchers have studied these migrations and even fit miniature radio transmitters on Common Green Darners, following their southbound migration.Where do I wander to find dragonflies? Almost everywhere but, some of my favorite places in the Adirondacks are easily accessible. The Moose River is an excellent area to find Lilypad Clubtails and Common Green Darners. The Lilypad Clubtails will sit on Lily pads and while kayaking or canoeing you can generally get quite close for photographs. The Common Green Darners are almost always in motion, well at least the males are, as they pursue intruders in their territory. You can also find both of these species at Nick’s Lake State Park. At Nick’s Lake they can be seen both from the water and on the land. Take the trail just past the swimming beach, toward the bridge, and you should be able to see Lilypad Clubtails, Common Green Darners, Common Whitetail Skimmers and Widow Skimmers, while standing on the bridge or along the trail near the lake. Unfortunately only the Common Green Darners are still alive at this time of year. I will be happy to inform you in the spring when and where I find newly emerging species.