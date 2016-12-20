Photo by Gina Greco

Mrs. Schoen’s Kindergarten class.

By GINA GRECO

Express Staff

Christmas is just around the corner and while adults hustle and bustle with their shopping and decorating and cooking, the Town of Webb kindergarten class has their eyes on the prize. The little ones couldn’t be more excited about the big visit from Santa this year.

Kindergartner Hayden H. has visited with Santa this year. He said he asked him for a fish tank and a real train. “I asked him for gumballs for my machine, too,” he said.

He leaves Santa milk and cookies when he climbs down through the chimney and he is getting his parents gifts this year, he’s also getting his sister a present. “She was on the nice list,” Hayden said. It’s not all just material things that Hayden appreciates about this time of year, he said that he is thankful for love this holiday season.

Hayden has a lot planned this Christmas break.

“It’s fun opening the presents. We like to guess what we are going to get before we open it!” he said.

Brock B. has given his gift list to Santa in person this year. “I asked him for magic and Robocop triceratops,” he said.

Brock said that Santa gets to his house by his reindeer and his sled, “He’s too fat for the chimney, so he goes through the front door. I leave him chocolate chip cookies and milk.”

Brock said that he wakes up at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. “Then, I go wake up my sister.”

Brock got his mom, dad, sister and dog all presents. “I got my mom hair and cooking things, my dad a pack of three things and my dog a blue frisbee with a black paw print on it.” He said that his sister is on the nice list but has been naughty, too. “Sometimes, she hits my daddy on the head and has to go in time-out.”

He is thankful for his family and his pets this holiday season. Over Christmas break, Brock said that he plans on playing with his toys.

Kindergartener Harper D. spent a little quality time with Santa this year. “I saw him at his hotel. I asked for a rocking horse,” she said. “He was surprised because he said that no one has asked for one in a very long time.” Harper said Santa comes through the chimney to her house.

“I leave him cookies that we find at Kinney’s and carrots and milk,” she said. “I get up really early on Christmas.”

Harper got presents for family, too. “I told them that they can’t wrap each other gifts because they’re the same presents,” she said. “I also got my cat, Molly a toy mouse that rattles.”

Harper said she is thankful for a lot this holiday season. “Mostly Christmas trees. I have a little one in my bedroom that my grandma and I decorated,” she said.

This Christmas vacation, Harper said that she will be busy playing in the snow.

“We build a fort every year out of the snow that the plow trucks leave,” she said.

Kindergartener Madeline M. said that she visited with Santa at the Old Forge Firehall this year.

“I asked him for a doll and babies, he said that I was a good girl this year.” Madeline said that they don’t have a chimney for Santa to come through on Christmas, “He just comes in our front door, I leave him chocolate chip cookies and milk.”

Madeline said that she gets up when her sisters wake up on Christmas morning. “I’m gonna make my parents a picture and get my sisters toys,” she said. “Santa said they were good this year.” Madeline said she is very thankful for her family this holiday season. She and her family have a lot planned for Christmas vacation.

“We’re going to see both my grammies and I am very excited,” she said.

Jaelynn M. hasn’t visited with Santa yet this year but did ask him for some gifts.

“I asked him for Hello Kitty, dolls and a stuffed unicorn,” she said. Santa goes through her chimney, she said. “I leave him cookies and milk. He said that I am on his nice list,” she said.

Jaelynn said she wakes up at 5 a.m. on Christmas morning. “I only got my grandma and grandpa something for Christmas,” she said. She said that both her siblings were also on the nice list.

Jaelynn said she is mostly thankful for Minecraft. “I like to play games on my TV with friends,” she said. This Christmas vacation she said she will be busy playing games and maybe building a snowman.

Ava C. saw Santa more than once this year. “I saw him at the motel and in Kinneys!” she said. “I asked him for a Hatchimal unicorn. They are the rarest; they come in a crystal thing. I also asked for a robot cat,” she said. “He didn’t tell me if I was good or bad, he doesn’t want to ruin the surprise,” she said.

Ava said that Santa comes in through the chimney to her house. “I leave him milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. They each get one big carrot,” she said. Ava said that she got her whole family something for Christmas. “I even got my dog a treat, because he’s a dog,” she said. Her brother and sister both have been good. “My sister has been better than my brother, he likes to throw me on the couch,” she said. Ava said she is thankful for a lot this holiday season. “I love all doggies. They are my favorite animal,” she said.

This Christmas vacation, Ava said that she will spend a lot of time outside.

“Even if it gets really, really cold,” she said.

Kindergartener Olivia L. said she hasn’t visited with Santa yet this year, but he’s got her list.

“I asked him for Shopkins — just a really cute one,” she said. Olivia said that Santa comes through the chimney and, “I leave him cookies and milk.” Olivia said that her sister wakes her up at 11 a.m. and that she is going to draw her parents a nice picture.

Olivia’s brother has been a good boy, but she said her sister hasn’t, “She picks on us a lot.”

She is thankful for her dog and her family this holiday season.

Keith P. hasn’t visited with Santa yet this year. “We don’t have a tree so Santa doesn’t come to our house,” he said.

Keith said that he wakes up early ever morning so Christmas morning is no different.

“I’ve been a good boy. I want a dirt bike that runs on gas,” he said.

Keith has a brother and a sister. “I’d be happy if I had another brother. My sister has been good but, my brother has been bad. He’s mean to me so I’m not getting him anything,” he said.

Keith is getting his mom and dad presents.

He said that he is most thankful for Christmas, his mom, his dad and his sister this holiday season. He as a lot planned this Christmas break. “I am going to build a snowman as big as the school. I am gonna name him school. I am going to knock him down after I build him and jump in the snow,” he said.

Kindergartener Landon R. said he visited with Santa at a market.”I asked him for dog jack in the box,” he said. Landon said that Santa comes in through their chimney.

“When he comes in the chimney, he goes in head first and sometimes hits his head,” he said.

“I leave him milk, cookies and gummy worms,” he said. Landon wakes up at 9:40 a.m. on Christmas morning. “Santa says ‘ho ho ho’ and wakes me up,” he said.

He got his mom and dad presents this year and he might be getting his brother something even though, “He sometimes spits in my face.” Landon said he is most thankful for when Santa comes to his house. Over Christmas break, Landon said they are going to Disney World.

Kindergartener Scarlett V. hasn’t seen Santa this year, but is planning on visiting with him.

“I’m going to ask him for a chef club Shopkins, dolls, Barbies and Monster High dolls,” she said. She thinks Santa comes through the chimney. “I don’t see him, so I think he goes through the chimney,” she said. She said that she leaves him milk and cookies when he comes.

“Last year, I left him M&M cookies. He ate only one piece of one cookie. I think he didn’t like them,” she said.

“My mom wakes me up on Christmas morning because I am super tired,” she said.

Scarlett has one brother and one sister. “My brother spits up when he drinks–I don’t know why he does. So he might be on the naughty list,” she said.

She said that she got her parents something for Christmas. “Fiddle Fuddle cereal and a sponge,” she said. Scarlett is mostly thankful for her family and Christmas trees this holiday season.

Over Christmas, Scarlett has a lot planned. “I have a piggy bank, I am going to put it in a plastic bag and go to Kinney’s and spend it on toys. I want to build a real snowman this year, because I’ve only ever built a sloppy one,” she said.

Mason C. said he visited with Santa this year. “I saw him at the North Pole, Santa brought me,” he said. “He said I was a good boy this year. I asked him for a remote control car that goes super fast and through mud.”

Mason said that Santa comes through the chimney. “He doesn’t get stuck, the Grinch gets stuck when she steals everyone’s presents,” he said. He said he leaves them cookies for the reindeer and milk for Santa. “I get up at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning because Santa usually comes last,” he said.

Mason said that he is getting his parents presents. He has a brother and a sister. “My brother has been naughty — he doesn’t listen. My sister has been nice through,” he said.

Mason said that he is most thankful for his toys. “I love my dump trucks, mountain bike that doesn’t have any training wheels on them,” he said.

This Christmas vacation, he plans on going to the playground, having parties and swimming in pools, he said.

Kindergartener Audrey C. said she saw Santa twice. “He said I was a good girl and I asked him for a pony set,” she said. Santa doesn’t come in through the chimney, “He has a magic key so he can get in that way.” Audrey leaves Santa cookies and milk. “I got my family presents from the secret Santa shop at school,” she said. Audrey has one brother and one sister.

“My brother has been naughty. He does bad stuff in the house and makes big messes.” Audrey said that she is thankful for her family and friends this holiday season.

She said she has a lot planned for Christmas break.

“I am going to play dress-up and maybe build a snowman. I don’t like when the snow gets too deep and I sink, though. We are going to New Hampshire to my grandma’s house, too,” she said.

Kindergartener Liam C. visited with Santa on the Christmas train, he said. “He gave me candy canes and jingle bells. My family was there and everyone got hot dogs. I asked Santa for a real sword, a stuffed reindeer, a dog a guinea pig,” he said. Santa comes in through their chimney, he said. “I leave him milk, ginger cookies, and carrots.”

Liam said that he wakes everyone up early on Christmas morning. He said he is still thinking about what to give mom and dad for Christmas gifts. “Maybe pottery for my mom, a toy car for my dad and a princess for my sister. My sister has been nice to me, so I think she will be on Santa’s nice list,” he said. Liam said he is most thankful for presents and Christmas morning this holiday season.

He has a lot of plans this Christmas break. “After Christmas, we will open more presents, maybe build a snowman and I’m very excited to go visit my grandparents,” he said.

Kindergartener Christina R. saw Santa at Point Park, she said. “I didn’t have time to ask Santa when I saw him, so I wrote him a letter,” she said. “I asked him for a flute, a bow and arrow, and Paw Patrol,” she said. Christina said they don’t have a chimney so Santa has a different way to come in the house. “He just snaps his fingers and he is in the house,” she said.

She leaves him Christmas cookies, milk and carrots for the reindeer. “I get up at 6 a.m. on Christmas morning,” she said.

Christina got her grandparents and her dog presents. She said that she is mostly thankful for her dog, Maisy this holiday season. Christina has a lot planned for Christmas break. “My mommy is going to take me to a barn to go on a sleigh ride. We’re gonna bring blankets,” she said.

Kindergartener Keira T. visited with Santa in the middle of town, she said. “I asked him for a tablet to play games on,” she said. Santa comes through the chimney when he visits on Christmas. “I leave him carrots for his reindeer and milk and chocolate chip cookies for him.”

Keira said she is always the first one up on Christmas morning. “I got my dad tweezers because he is always pulling my splinters out,” she said.

Keira has twin brothers. “They’ve been very good,” she said.

Keira is most thankful for her family. This Christmas break, she said she plans on seeing a lot of family and playing in the snow.

Marie C. said she has visited Santa three times. “I asked him for a mermaid all the times that I saw him. He didn’t say if I’ve been good, but I think I have.”

She said she doesn’t know how Santa gets into her house. “I never see him–I have no idea,” she said. Marie said that she will probably be up really early on Christmas morning.

“I got my family presents from the elf shop and I plan on making things, too” she said.

She has one brother and two sisters. “They’ve been good,” she said.

Marie said that she is most thankful for her family and friends this holiday season.

“I am going to play with all my toys on my Christmas break,” she said.

Kindergartener John R. said he saw Santa at the North Pole. “My grandma and grandpa brought me. He said that I am sometimes a good boy and today I have been good,” he said.

“I asked Santa for snow in my house and a lot of toys and games,” he said. John said that Santa comes in through his chimney. “He sometimes gets stuck,” he said.

“One time, Santa showed up and I said Santa what are you doing? You’re supposed to be at the North Pole!” he said.

John said that he gets up at 11:07 a.m. on Christmas morning. “I am going to get my parents adult games that they will share with me,” he said. John said that a baby brother would make him thankful this holiday season.

“We’re going to play in the snow over Christmas break,” he said.

Kindergartener Keira V. said she hasn’t visited with Santa yet this year. “I want to ask him for a Shopkins,” she said. Keira said that Santa comes in through their chimney.

“I leave him milk and chocolate chip cookies,” she said. She gets up really early on Christmas morning.

Keira said she is getting her parents gifts this year. She has a brother and sister and she said they have been good this year. This holiday season, Keira said that she is most thankful for Shopkin dolls.

Keira has a lot planned this Christmas vacation. “I am going to meet with my family, build a snowman that looks like a princess,” she said.