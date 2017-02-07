The fourth annual Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Eagle Bay Fire Dept. will be held from noon until 5 p.m., or until the chili runs out, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall on Route 28 in Eagle Bay. All are invited to visit the firehouse and to savor all the delicious chili entries as individuals and organizations compete to win cash prizes and fire departments compete for a cash prize, bragging rights and their name engraved on a traveling trophy.

Judging of chili entries takes place from noon until 1 p.m. and then the public is welcome to enjoy chili tasting from 1-5 p.m., or as long as the chili lasts, for a donation of $5 per person. In addition, the Eagle Bay Fire Department will hold an open-house, a 50/50 raffle, and other refreshments will be sold.

Everyone is invited to the fourth annual Chili Cook-Off to determine whose chili reigns supreme. Come and chat with your neighbors, enjoy a day out with your friends, and help support the Eagle Bay Fire Department.