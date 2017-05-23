The Eagle Bay Ladies Auxiliary is preparing the fire hall for the Great Adirondack Garage Sale.

The one day sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Clean and working items may be donated from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, at the fire hall in Eagle Bay.

Along with all of the treasures that will be for sale, the girls will be baking for your sweet tooth’s pleasure. Cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, and much more will be available for sale, as well.

And if you are still hungry, our delicious grilled hot dogs will be sold for lunch starting at 11 a.m.

The Ladies Auxiliary hopes to see you there.