This year’s yuletide season is being kicked-off with a Tree Lighting Party sponsored by the Town Of Webb and the Eagle Bay Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. This annual event will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Eagle Bay Information Center located at the corner of Big Moose Rd. and Rte. 28 in Eagle Bay.

There will be Christmas caroling around the community Christmas Tree followed by the tree lighting.

Afterward there will be refreshments and a pot luck supper at the Eagle Bay Fire Hall. Bring your appetites and if you are able, bring a dish to pass. Come join your neighbors and support your community at this old fashioned Tree Lighting Party.

Even Santa Claus promises to drop-in and to bring gifts for all the good little kids. If you have children attending, call (315) 390-4006 before Dec. 4 and let Penny, Santa’s helper, know how many will attend. Everyone is invited and all are welcome to this gala event.