by Stan Ernst

John C. McGinley the sardonic “Scrubs” star returns this fall to slay demons in a TV horror/comedy series called “Stan Against Evil.” McGinley’s (Stan) character is on a mission to exterminate evil fiends. My mission is to devalue pervasive seriousness. Seriousness is characterized by deep thought, a grave or somber disposition, being sincere, earnest, not trifling and giving cause for apprehension. Ach du lieber; Ernst is German for seriousness.

I recently shared the Seventh Lake House bar with a congenial couple while bartender extraordinaire Jeff Haynes served cold beverages and warm conversation. Jeff snickered to the couple that I fabricate a biweekly ADK Express column and the gentleman confessed that while he reads OOS he “doesn’t always agree with what I write.” I thought to myself, “Thank God the man recognizes a bullsitter when he reads one.” We can all agree that you shouldn’t believe half of what you read. My wife (Deb) adds that in my case you shouldn’t believe the other half either. None of my acquaintances trust anything I write; they smell subliminal insinuations. I employ a woolgathering research team but seldom use their data because facts just aren’t funny. Instead OOS relies on conjecture, innuendo and conspiracy theories. What do you expect from a parochial hack who’s compensated with a monthly beer stipend by a free albeit perspicacious regional newspaper.

Like me humorless folks should deceive themselves and foster a cheerier outlook on life. I don’t need to hang with somber folks to confirm how screwed-up our contemporary world has become. Tell me something I don’t know like how to make awesome garbage can Osso Bucco. The sheer volume of current humorous storylines is overwhelming. Hillary’s interminable WikiLeaks emails, Donald’s petite groping hands and childish intellect, dead people voting Democrat, jury sanctioned Bundy insurrections, FBI Director Comey’s new drive-thru window job at Wendy’s, Vlad hearts Donny bromance, anything Anthony Weiner or Paul Ryan, biologically appropriate restrooms, Christy Bridgegate, etc. You can’t make this stuff up; it explodes in our faces daily in HD. If you can’t laugh manically you’re gonna land in a rubber room coiled in the fetal position. Been there, done that.

Don’t worry, be happy because we’re gonna die cataclysmic deaths when the recently discovered ninth planet goes rogue and plows into Earth. It’s true; I saw it on History Channel while waiting for American Pickers to start. Frank and Mike; it doesn’t get any finer than those affable young Iowa chaps. If you need a break from reality just watch American Pickers and your mind will go blank in a salubrious way. In the meantime I’m paying close attention to the real-time comedies played out on the world stage.

Here’s one of my favorites. Dead people vote for Democrats because God’s a Democrat. Okay this is uproarious because having grown up in Upstate New York I know for a fact that God’s a Republican and Santa Claus is a Democrat. Like Republicans God is stern, patriarchal, paternal and a great believer in gun shows and rules and regulations. Conversely, Santa is always cheerful, loves reindeer jerky and knows who’s been naughty and nice but doesn’t care and gives them whatever they want without any thought of quid pro quo. Furthermore the Easter Bunny is a Republican and the Tooth Fairy is a Democrat. It’s self-evident since the Easter Bunny presses children to labor for rusty pennies buried under knee deep April snow while the Tooth Fairy liberally slips crisp dollar bills under their down pillows as they sleep in warm federally subsidized Number Beds. I know who I’m voting for.

As you read this column the egregious 2016 POTUS election writhes in its death throes inside our homes and public houses. I don’t know who the ultimate victor is which makes concocting this column a metaphorically hallucinogenic experience. While suspended in my allegorical purple haze I never give up hope that the eventual POTUS winner will be Joe Biden or John Kasich. But of course that choo-choo departed Thendara Station eons ago. I’m left with trusting fellow American voters and our democratic system to make the decision that will extend my dubious existence for a couple more voting cycles.

One thing’s certain; regardless of who wins today I’ll be blotto by cocktail hour in anticipation of at least four more years of political acrimony or ninth planet inhalation, whichever comes first. If humorless Hillary wins, we get four more years of humorless Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his turtle puss smirking on TV while boasting that he’s paid the big taxpayer bucks to make Hillary a one-term POTUS. How’d that work out for ya’ with President Obama, Turtle Puss.

If humorless Donald wins, I’m moving my extended family into a Trump hotel/casino to party non-stop until the rogue ninth planet takes us out. The joke will be on Donald since we won’t be around to pay our really, really astronomical bill. If we somehow survive Armageddon, I’ll follow the example of my orange leader and file for bankruptcy.

Be of good humor Expresslandians; the sun will come up tomorrow except in the ADK where the sun won’t shine again until Mother’s Day. The American spirit will find a way to surmount the rancor and discord of the nauseating 2016 election while preserving our indomitable democratic republic. It’s comforting to remember that our stonewalling Congress reigns supreme when it comes to blocking any new POTUS’s agenda; whining obstructionists rule the day.

An American comedic icon captured the tenor of the 2016 Presidential election from his grave, “The Statue of Liberty is no longer saying, ‘Give me your poor, your tired, your huddled masses.’ She’s got a baseball bat and yelling, ‘You wanna a piece of me?’” I fancy late George Carlin’s (George Bernard Shaw) cover, “Some people see things that are and ask, Why? Some people dream of things that never were and ask, Why not? Some people have to go to work and don’t have time for all that.”

And that’s the way it is, Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016. Sleep tight Expresslandians and don’t let the bedbugs bite. (Hiccups)