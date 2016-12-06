Looking for a new and unique way to celebrate the Christmas holiday come to Forestport for the annual Electric Light Up Parade at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Electric Light Up Parade will line-up and register as an Individual or as a group in the parking area across from St. Patrick’s Church. Everyone in the Electric Horse Parade is asked to carry some type of lighting. You can bring lighted and decorated wagons, strollers, wheelbarrows and carriages – anything that is not motorized.

The parade will proceed through the streets and everyone will assemble in the Memorial Park with the horse-drawn Santa right before the Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. There will be singing of Christmas Carols along with refreshments. There will also be horse drawn hay rides available.

There will be a moment of silence to honor the memory of the late Town Supervisor Parker Snead who was instrumental in developing the concept of the Electric Light Up Christmas Parade.

The children will then gather in the Forestport Presbyterian Fellowship Hall to meet Santa and receive their special presents compliments of the Wigwam.

Specially priced light up items are on sale at the Forestport Diner.

This unique parade is sponsored by the Forestport Fire Department, St. Patrick’s Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Senior Recreation Program, Girl Scout Troop #20002, the Forestport Athletic Association, the Karate Program, Little League, Kayuta Campground, Wilcor International, the Wigwam, Scooter’s, the Forestport Diner, the Station Country Store and the Town of Forestport.

For more information, contact Jeannie Wolcott at (315) 723-6213.