Hamilton County will sponsor an Original and Refresher EMT class at the Inlet Firehall at 6 p.m. beginning on Jan. 5.

The class will be instructed by Paramedic NYS Instructor David Berkstresser and will meet on most Tuesday and Thursday nights until June of 2017.

The class includes lecture and hands on training as well as CPR certification along with a 10 hour ride along time with a paid service in the Utica or Rome area.You will be required to join an ambulance or rescue squad in order to qualify for NYS reimbursement for tuition.

The class is open to anyone who wants to learn and help others, no matter their background or training. Anyone who has held an EMT card in the past is welcome to register and refresh their training. Anyone wishing to renew their card through the CME recertification program is welcome to sit in to obtain their Core and Non-Core hours and the instructor can sign off your paperwork and send it in for you.

To preregister for a book order, or if you have any questions or concerns contact David Berkstresser at (315) 369-8578 or Email at Berky5@hotmail.com. If you want to improve your knowledge or would just like to know what to do in an emergency, then, this is your opportunity to get out of the house during the winter months, meet a nice group of people and feel good about yourself.