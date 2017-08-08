Photo submitted

Enchanted Forest Water Safari provides family fun that’s been voted time and again as a Traveler’s Choice.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari, part of Water Safari Resort, has been named as a winner in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Attractions awards as one of the top 25 water parks in the United States for the fourth year in a row. Water Safari is the only park in New York State to win this accolade.

EFWS also won the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. The achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently achieved great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

EFWS is New York’s largest water theme park with more than 50 rides and attractions, including 32 water rides. The park also features classic amusement rides for all ages, fun food, exciting games storybook characters, a family circus show and more.

“We are honored to receive both awards based on the reviews of our guests. We’d like to thank our guests once again for visiting us and taking the time to positively review our park,” said Co-Owner and Director of Marketing for EFWS Katie Wojdyla. “We strive to provide the best experience and the award showcases our commitment to our guests. We have added ten additional private Cabanas in 2017 based off the positive reviews of our guests.”

The Travelers’ Choice Attractions awards honor the top one percent of attractions worldwide based on millions of valuable reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor travelers. TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top attractions based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for waterparks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.

“Thrill-seekers can get their tickets to excitement at these Travelers’ Choice award-winning attractions that have received rave reviews from the TripAdvisor community,” said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor.

The Certificate of Excellence takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

