Photo by Mary Beth Pulsifer Pszonak – A fox on Bald Mountain.

By Mary Beth Pulsifer Pszonak

For the Express

I have always remarked how our puppy Nemo looked part fox even though I had never really seen a fox up close. Our puppy acts a little wild like a fox and has this beautiful brownish black coloring with white interspersed in it. He also has the triangular shaped ears of a fox. As luck would have it, my daughter and I were given a rare opportunity to view these normally shy wild animals at close range. Here is how it happened.

I couldn’t let the summer end without hiking up Bald Mountain in the Adirondacks. It is a tradition for our family to hike it at least once every summer. Bald Mountain is about a mile hike up to the 2,350 foot summit. It usually takes us about 45 minutes to hike up the mountain. It starts off in the woods and gets steeper and rockier as the trail continues. Then, hikers walk on a ridge where there are several places to get great views. At the top, there is the Rondaxe Fire Tower. Hikers can climb up the stairs to get even better views.

My daughter and I decided to hike Bald Mountain even though it was getting late. My biggest concern was that we could be hiking down in the dark. We usually hike the mountain in the afternoon, sharing the trail with many hikers. When we parked our car, we noticed there weren’t many cars there. It was unusual to find the parking lot this empty. It was a beautiful evening but it was a Monday at 5:30 in mid-August (the end of the summer season). We signed in and started our ascent. We were enjoying the solitude of the trail and the beauty of nature around us. The sun was shining through the woods at just the right angle for wonderful photographs. Both of us love photography so we stopped for a few photos.

As we were hiking, my observant daughter noticed a beautiful fox in the woods just off the trail. I whipped out my camera, took a few photos, and continued to hike. My adrenaline was flowing a little because the fox was staring at us. I wasn’t sure if foxes were dangerous, and I wasn’t sure what I would do if the fox approached us. The fox certainly wasn’t scared of us.

After we hurried past this wonderful creature, I explained to my daughter that seeing a fox so close was a unique experience and we should consider ourselves lucky. We felt safer when we had gone past it without incident. We were also feeling grateful for the experience.



Next, we hiked to a clearing where we hiked over a huge rock with a nice view of Third and Fourth Lakes. We stopped and looked and then entered another wooded area. To our surprise, there was another fox, but to our dismay, he was right next to the trail. It looked like the fox was hunting and was about to pounce on its prey. Even though we were alone and a little scared, I took the opportunity to take more photographs. After all, I brought my good camera up. I found a tall rock to stand on and snapped a few shots. The fox heard the clicks and looked up at us. I tried to think of what we should do. If we continued to hike up the mountain, we would have to walk right past this fox. If we went back, we might encounter the other fox.We jumped off the rock and I thought I heard the fox run towards us. I yelled to my daughter to run. We headed to the clearing where we could be out of the woods. Then, I saw what had caused the fox to run. A young man and woman were heading down the mountain holding sticks with points on the end. The young man told us to beware of the “rabbit” fox. Later, I realized he was saying the fox was “rabid.” We told them we saw two foxes and we weren’t sure if we should continue to the summit because they were friendlier than wild foxes should normally be. He discouraged us from doing so. He said he noticed the fox’s eyes were twitching so it must be rabid. The young woman gave us her stick for protection. The young man was not giving his stick up. He walked away telling a story about his friend who was bitten by a fox.At the same time they were heading down, two young women hiked up to the clearing where we were still standing. We told them about the foxes. They were excited when two of the foxes came out of the woods and were greeting one another right in front of us. One of the women said this was the best day of her life. The other woman stated that these foxes were not rabid but they were adolescent foxes who weren’t afraid of people. The women loved being so close to the foxes and I could tell they were enjoying every moment of this adventure. This made me feel better and I continued to be curious but cautious. After all, we still didn’t know what to do. We were almost to the top of the mountain. Maybe these two women would hike with us. I believed there was safety in numbers.The two foxes greeted each other with a hiss. Their noses almost touched one another. One of the foxes went back into the woods and the other one slinked his way really close to us. The fox was no more than two feet away. I let the enthusiastic woman be the barrier between the fox and me. I was scared but kept myself busy snapping photos. The fox was heading toward my backpack that I had set down on the rocky surface. My stick was there too. Quickly, I grabbed both of them. I felt better holding the stick and I was able to get my good camera out of my back pack for even better photos. The fox went to the top of the rock and sat down in a perfect pose. The fox was looking down on us now.I am not sure how long my daughter, the two women, and I were at the clearing while this fox circled us. Time didn’t matter. My daughter and I were both scared and excited. We just hoped we would be able to hike up and down the mountain before sunset with a good story, remarkable photographs, and no injuries.Suddenly, the fox ran towards the trail at some approaching hikers. This couple was not alarmed and said they had spotted the foxes at the summit of Bald Mountain last week. They claimed the foxes were just after “people” food. Another couple approached shortly after that with a dog and the fox scampered away. We asked the two women if they wanted to hike with us the rest of the way to the top. They said they just wanted to “chill”. In other words, I think they just wanted to stay there for a while.We were trying to decide what to do when three young men with sticks came to the clearing. They had heard about the foxes and had armed themselves with sticks. We asked them if they would mind if we hiked the rest of Bald Mountain with them. They were fine with it so we grabbed our sticks and continued our climb to the summit of Bald Mountain. We looked like a gang with our weapons. We didn’t have much more to go to get to the summit.At the top, my daughter and I climbed the steps of the fire tower to get photos. We climbed down the tower and met up with the three young men and took photos for them. They took photos for us. Then, they told us they were heading down. The sun was getting lower in the sky. My daughter and I were caught up in the beauty of the view. We had never been alone at the top before. We took a few more photos.After they left, we realized we still might meet up with the friendly foxes on the way down. We also didn’t want to hike alone if it was getting dark. We wondered what had happened to those two women who wanted to “chill”. We scurried down the mountain faster than we had ever gone before.We never caught up to those three guys. We never saw the friendly foxes or the two women. We passed a man and a woman and a lone hiker who were on their way up. They had all seen the foxes. The lone hiker saw them at the bottom of the mountain. Maybe the foxes followed the two women down. We made it down safely before sunset with our photos, a great story, and no injuries.After observing those foxes up close, I still agree that our puppy Nemo looks a little like a fox. He has the same coloring and ear shape but Nemo is definitely cuter. The foxes had really thin noses, beady eyes, and beautiful bushy tails. Nemo has a thin curly tail, a button nose, and expressive brown eyes. Next year when I climb up Bald Mountain, I will be more prepared to meet up with wildlife. I will bring a full grown Nemo and a big hiking stick.—Mary Beth Pulsifer Pszonak has been summering in the Adirondacks for the last 37 years. The humanesociety.org says that wild foxes are encountered occasionally during the day and that they are not dangerous, unless they are cornered. Any animal that appears aggressive or sick should be strictly avoided. Foxes rarely get rabies, but no wild animal should ever be approached.