By BRITTANY GROW

Express Staff

Eskimo Strong is a group of parents, educators, clergy, business owners and teens, all with a common goal: to provide support for those struggling with grief after the passing of a loved one. Founders Hans and Laurie Schmid originally started the group after the untimely passing of their son Tayler and Athletic Director, teacher and coach David Leach.

“What started as solidarity for the kids, has grown into a group of people hoping to provide resources and counseling services for those in need,” Laurie Schmid said.

Eskimo Strong seeks to provide positive experiences for youth, hold family building activities as well as guide teens and families to resources available to them in the community while they are grieving. To provide positive experiences for youth, such as the bus trip to the Syracuse University basketball game versus the University of North Carolina co-sponsored by MAC’s Safe Ride, the Eskimo Strong organization sells t-shirts, sweatshirts, and holds various activities around Tayler’s birthday like raffles and a silent auction. All proceeds go into the Tayler Schmid Fund and are then utilized for activities such as the bus trip, or for the scholarship fund in his name. This year at the Winter Carnival, there will be a snow sculpture contest, and at some point this coming spring, Schmid is planning to hold a basketball tournament.

The members of Eskimo Strong promote Strong Minds, Strong Hearts, Strong Community. Monthly meetings are held at Niccolls Memorial Church and Schmid said they have guest speakers that can provide resources to those in need.

Cassandra Sheets from the Center for Family Life and Recovery will be speaking at the next meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan.19. Schmid said that they continue to seek individuals that may have professional or personal experience with grief and loss and may know of resources available for community members. She is hopes that they will be willing to pass along their knowledge and resources.