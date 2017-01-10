Photo by Gina Greco

Picture are Casey Hamlin, Hanson Schmid, the TOW Eskimo, Hans Schmid, Laurie Schmid, Megan Heeder-Megan counselor from The Neighborhood Center, and Ella Schmid

By GINA GRECO

Express Staff

The Town of Webb school was presented a carved wooden eskimo mascot by the Schmid family and 2016 Webb graduate, Casey Hamlin, the founders of Eskimo Strong, at the boys’ varsity basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“The Class of 2016 and The Tayler Schmid Memorial Fund funded the eskimo,” said Laurie Schmid, co-founder of Eskimo Strong. Schmid said she had the idea of the eskimo about a year ago. “I think having an actual figure will help encourage students to know they are stronger than they believe sometimes,” she said. “I wanted the students to have a symbol of their strength and determination that we and the community have always admired.”

Carver, Justin Antonuk from “From the Forest,” in Barneveld did the original work.

“I drive to Poland every day for work and have admired their work that is on display at their shop,” Schmid said.

She said it took Antonuk about two months to complete the eskimo. Eskimo Strong was started about two years ago.

“We started the Eskimo Strong movement after the death of our son Tayler and [Webb teacher] David Leach. Having two losses for our students and community was devastating for everyone,” Schmid said. “I wanted to have a way to show support and bring everyone together–no one is alone in grief.”

People can contribute to Eskimo Strong by buying t-shirts and other merchandise at Webb basketball games. There are other ways to donate, too, Schmid said. “We have our annual Snow Sculpture Contest coming up in February and we make available scholarships and donations to other agencies working to reduce the stigma of mental health issues,” she said.

Donations can also be made out to the Tayler Schmid Fund and mailed to PO Box 143, Thendara, NY 13472.