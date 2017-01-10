In a close game against New York Mills that went into overtime, the Eskimos came out on top with only a five-point lead on Jan. 5.
arter Kelly, number 24, and Sully Ulrich leap into the air to celebrate Ulrich’s tying shot against New York Mills. The Eskimos went on to win the game against Mills by a score of 55-50, a rare win against this much larger school.
The Hulser boys have their eye on the ball waiting for the rebound with the New York Mills players.
The JV team battles for the ball.
The JV team backs up Nolan Fenton as he defends against Poland.
Carter Kelly drives down the court against Poland.
The Adirondack Express - newspaper of the Old Forge Region and your best source for local news and information. Editorial Policy - The Adirondack Express accepts signed letters from readers and reserves the right to reject any advertisement, letter or news copy. Copyright Policy - The Adirondack Express retains all copyright ownership of advertisements created by its staff members. Advertising Claims - The Adirondack Express does not guarantee the accuracy of any claim made by any advertiser. Advertising Rates - Available on request.