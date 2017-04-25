by Stan Ernst

Disintegrating national integrity has cast my mundane life adrift causing me to revise my core values. You’ll recall that core values are traits or qualities that define an individual’s highest priorities, deeply held beliefs and constitute one’s fundamental driving forces. Core values are important to how a person conducts their life and interacts with others. The following are my evolving core values alphabetically according to height. (Casey Stengel)

Self-respect: Regular beer is good; light beer is bad. Budweiser, Miller, Coors, Natural and Busch are bad. Guinness, Harpoon, Dogfish Head, Rouge Dead Guy and Brooklyn Lager are good. Ethical brewmeisters are genetically wired to make real beer. You may strongly disagree but I don’t care because we’re talking about my core values. If you don’t like it, get your own Express column. If you enjoy crummy beer we can still be pals but I’ll never trust you with my favorite live grenade. Preserving one’s self-respect while drinking light beer is counterintuitive.

Leadership: I’m not a role model; I’m a mercenary hack. Many people believe that if someone is awarded a public platform to express their views, those views should represent their core values and those of their readers. This is bullpuckey. Since one of my core values is not aspiring to be a role model I’m free to lampoon the debatable and the fatuous. Of course McClary Media, Inc. has the final word as to how far afield I can stray. My monthly beer stipend will be ripped from my cold dead fingers when I wander too far from the traditional regional norm. I’ve served two astute Express Publishers. Jim Giess said, “Don’t be too serious or too mean.” Kevin McClary said, “I don’t care what you write as long as it’s funny.” Then Matthew said; “If the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.” Amen!

Boldness: I refuse to dumb-down for Americans in general and Expresslandians in particular; we’re better than that. Subscribers may mock me because I supersede boring overworked words with provocative if not abstruse synonyms. Expresslandians may rightly inquire, “Why do we have so many words that mean the same thing?” You can blame it on the bossa nova and our American heritage. First blame the Puritans, then Royalists, Anglicans, indentured servants, The Society of Friends, borderland immigrants, rock and roll, rap and hip-hop. Sure I could make it easy for Expresslandians by using the same hackneyed words we repeat ad nauseum, but I’m not gonna. Audaciousness is one of my idiosyncratic core values.

Trustworthiness: I don’t believe anything anybody says without corroboration from two independent sources. I’m more aware than ever that human beings are chronic liars and nobody seems interested in calling out their lies. Human beings are the only known chronic liars in the animal kingdom. Okay, there’s a University of Rochester PhD biologist named Eldridge Adams who believes his research shows that crayfish lie to each other; no lie. But that’s not important now. What’s important is that I’ve been known to stretch the truth in OOS columns when I come up short on actual evidence to support my baseless suppositions. I also fib a bit if I think I can steal a snicker, i.e., fib for fun. If I were an Expresslandian, I’d suspect that OOS columns occasionally employ alternative facts for expediency sake. However, I try very hard to come as close to the truth as possible under intense scrutiny from the stern taskmasters at McClary Media, aka the devil makes me do it. Let’s be blunt; circus and literary clowns are untrustworthy creatures and lying is their pathetic cry for help; HELP!

Honesty: I don’t stretch the necks of undersize gamefish. Over the years I’ve caught thousands of stocked gamefish that were mere millimeters under arbitrary DEC size limits. I was taught to obey the law and respect Mother DEC. Dead or alive I dutifully threw back undersize fish under threat of incarceration, atomic wedgies and public humiliation. The last time I was dehumanized by a DEC Game Warden it was Lance Maly during the Cretaceous Period on Third Lake. Decades of DEC fear mongering kept me on the straight and narrow no matter how many dead fourteen-inch Seventh Lake Landlocked Salmon I fed to the seagulls, snapping turtles and bullheads; the extraneous DEC limit is fifteen-inches. Meanwhile, Deb sits forlorn at camp yearning for a salmon dinner. She doesn’t care if her dinner isn’t exactly fifteen-inches long. And still I devotedly pay $50 for my annual outta state fishing license so the DEC can release starving undersize fish for me to inadvertently maim and feed to Dr. Adams’ lying crayfish. Being a law-abiding sportsman has become my single most abhorrent core value. Honesty is overrated and surely requires fine tuning this fishing season; life and stocky trout are just too short. And, don’t call me Shirley.

Authenticity: Truthfully I’m a goofnut and I don’t care who knows it. The ADK teems with goofnuts and I believe that’s what makes it special. How boring it is when everybody looks and acts the same. If we were all the same we’d be the giant alien camel crickets in “Independence Day” and goofnut Randy Quaid would annihilate us with his mother of all bombs (MOAB). It’s true; variety’s the spice of life. Think about it. What catches your eye when you’re skulking through the woods. The green slim mold under a rotting log or the flitting, chirping, polychromatic blackburnian warbler banded by Gary Lee back in 2014? That was a rhetorical question; obviously everybody answered enigmatic green slim mold. “Just be the blackburnian warbler Danny; na, na, na, na.” (Ty Webb, Caddyshack, 1980)

Meaningful work: I believe in meaningful work for others. It should be apparent from mindless OOS columns that I don’t find meaningful work a priority. I believe that once one’s meaningful workdays conclude we should become slovenly reprobates sipping adult beverages at cocktail hour and beyond while noshing from the public trough. There’s a finite number of meaningful jobs in this world and I believe they should be available to the young and restless. That’s the kinda princely goofnut I am.