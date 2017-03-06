Photo submitted

View, a multi-media arts center in Old Forge, seeks artists working in all forms of watermedia for the 2017 Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors. The Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors is considered one of the top ten watermedia exhibitions in the nation, drawing artists and audiences from all over. Each year artists compete for a chance at over $14,000 in prizes and awards.

The show is open to artists working in transparent and opaque watercolors, acrylics, casein, egg tempera, gouache, and ink. All works must be of original design and execution, comprised of 90 percent watermedia.

Collage and works previously exhibited at View are not eligible for submission. A non-refundable entry fee of $40 for non-member and $30 for View members enables the artist to submit up to two works. Each artist may submit a total of five works at a cost of an additional $10 per image.

All entries must be made online through OnlineJuriedShows.com. For full Prospectus, and to enter, go to OnlineJuriedShows.com.

The deadline to apply is April 3.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.