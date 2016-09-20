By BRITTANY GROWExpress Staff

You have seen his cartoons every week in the Express, but did you know that Phil Juliano is also a writer and illustrator for children’s books?

Juliano has been submitting his original cartoons to the Adirondack Express since 2009. He is originally from Frankfort, but currently lives in the Minneapolis, Minn. area with his wife and one year old daughter and they are expecting a baby boy in early November.

Juliano said that he has loved to draw for as far back as he can remember. “I loved to draw, watch Saturday morning cartoons and read comics. My destiny was laid out before me, I guess,” he said.

At an early age, Juliano realized that he wanted to make his love of drawing a career. “I went to the mall with a friend and saw a copy of Savage Sword of Conan #104 on the magazine rack. On the cover was the barbarian Conan hanging from a rope on the side of an ice mountain, scantily clad woman clinging to his neck and a ninja-looking bad guy trying to kill them. The cover sucked me in and when I saw the internal artwork by Ernie Chan, I was hooked. I knew that I wanted to draw pictures for a living,” he said.

In 1990, Juliano became friends with a “fellow comic book geek” named Al Dorantes. “He fancied himself a writer then, and he’s a pretty successful one now, and I liked to draw comic characters so we naturally started working on projects together,” Juliano said.

When Dorantes started having kids of his own, he branched out from comics to children’s books. Juliano said that he would do the illustrations.

“It was a wonderful learning experience and it broadened my creative horizons. Eventually, when I started writing and drawing my own¬†comic strip, childhood themes found their way into my work and now they’re pretty much what I focus on,” Juliano said. Juliano has labeled himself as a big kid too.

The leap into the children’s book world has been a fun departure from drawing sequential art narratives, according to Juliano. He said that he has enjoyed being able to experiment with new techniques. “As an artist, I’m always trying to move forward and grow creatively. And quite honestly, the single illustrations were easier and catered to my short attention span,” he said.

Juliano has two new books in the works, the first set to release in October of this year.

The first book is a collaboration with another talented local author named John Castello. “Our book, ‘Adventures of Chipmunk Jones’ is the story about Chip, a comic loving kid that couldn’t catch a break. He lived with his mom and sister and all he really wanted was a best friend and some stability. Chip’s story resonates with just about everybody that ever wanted friends, have fun at school and catch the pretty girl’s eye,” Juliano said. There is a GoFundMe page set up by Castello at www.gofundme.com/chipmunkjones.

The second book is one that Juliano has been working on by himself. “It’s a children’s chapter book called ‘Peej and Spencer: The Amazing Time Traveling Toy Rescue.’ It’s a novelized version of my syndicated comic strip, ‘Best In Show’. This story also touches upon all the typical issues a seven year old has to deal with, like bullies, math homework and a little sister. What’s different here is that the seven year old began the story as a middle-aged comic geek that was so nostalgic for his prized Star Wars toy collection that he devised a way to go back in time to retrieve them,” Juliano said.

There is a gofundme page for this book at www.gofundme.com/peejandspencer.

You can follow Juliano’s progress on Facebook at his page Peej and Spencer: The Amazing Time Traveling Toy Rescue.

Juliano has done many projects with Dorantes and though he has thoroughly enjoyed that work, he is creating more works on his own. He intends to make his “Peej and Spencer” story into an ongoing series of chapter books, based on his comic strips. Juliano also has another picture book in the works, but says that the information for that book is hush hush. “I also plan on working on a picture book with my friend Al about kids and pirates and surprise endings, so I’ll keep you posted,” he said.

Be sure to keep your eyes out this fall for “Adventures of Chipmunk Jones” and this winter for “Peej and Spencer: The Amazing Time Traveling Toy Rescue.”

But to keep you satisfied until then, you can always find Juliano in the Adirondack Express every week.