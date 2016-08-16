By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Adirondack Express has recently revamped its old website at adirondackexpress.com. The old site had been up since 2010, and even in just the past six years technology has advanced enough that a new site was in order.

The Express’ Chief Technology Officer, Dave Warner, said the new site is more versatile and is set up so it adapts when viewed on smaller screens such as phones and tablets.

“Responsive web-design is the term for this platform,” Warner said.

Stories and pictures shift to compensate for the size change from the larger screen of a laptop to the smaller screen of a mobile device.

The new site’s layout will allow pictures, instead of text, to take center stage. The old layout only had room for one picture on the front page. At the new site there are pictures with each story on the front page.

The stories are broken into the categories that users are used to: News, Seen, Obit, Police, Sports, Columns, Viewpoints, Classifieds, Schools and Events. The E-Edition tab has old editions of the Express that are archived as pdfs and can be searched. There is a weather category that gives a seven day forecast for the Old Forge weather.

As readers use the new site it learns what people are interested in and those stories will appear in the trending line at the top of the page. You can comment on stories and also rate stories.

The new site is an improvement that should make it even easier for readers to keep up-to-date on the news and happenings in the Old Forge area.

“I think users will really like it,” Warner said.