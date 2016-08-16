By M. LISA MONROE
Express Editor
The Adirondack Express has recently revamped its old website at adirondackexpress.com. The old site had been up since 2010, and even in just the past six years technology has advanced enough that a new site was in order.
The Express’ Chief Technology Officer, Dave Warner, said the new site is more versatile and is set up so it adapts when viewed on smaller screens such as phones and tablets.
“Responsive web-design is the term for this platform,” Warner said.
Stories and pictures shift to compensate for the size change from the larger screen of a laptop to the smaller screen of a mobile device.
The new site’s layout will allow pictures, instead of text, to take center stage. The old layout only had room for one picture on the front page. At the new site there are pictures with each story on the front page.
The stories are broken into the categories that users are used to: News, Seen, Obit, Police, Sports, Columns, Viewpoints, Classifieds, Schools and Events. The E-Edition tab has old editions of the Express that are archived as pdfs and can be searched. There is a weather category that gives a seven day forecast for the Old Forge weather.
As readers use the new site it learns what people are interested in and those stories will appear in the trending line at the top of the page. You can comment on stories and also rate stories.
The new site is an improvement that should make it even easier for readers to keep up-to-date on the news and happenings in the Old Forge area.
“I think users will really like it,” Warner said.
New website doesn’t load right on my phone,even from the app. It was great no problems before changing the site.
Please email support@adirondackexpress.com with more information. What phone, what version of app, etc. If it’s an Android device, that app has not been release – if iOS, you need to download the latest version from the app store.
New format stinks. Was nice to read each page in sequence. What was wrong with old format? Could read entire issue as if I had the actual paper in my hands. No longer. Confusing and frustrating to say the least. Go back to old format that worked and was readable.
You can read the entire e-edition in sequence, easier than before. You don’t have to click on anything – just place your mouse over the first page and scroll up or down to view the next page. Or, you can click on the View fullscreen link, which then blows it up to fill your entire screen. Then, do the same – scroll up or down depending on where you want to navigate to in the e-edition. The old website code was 10 years old and no longer supportable for newer devices, browsers and computers. We will not be going back to it.