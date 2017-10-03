The School of the Old Forge Ballet Company in Inlet and Old Forge announces registration for the fall in both studio locations, North Woods Community Center, 2nd Floor, 110 Crosby Blvd. in Old Forge and St. Anthony Parish Hall, Route 28 in Inlet. The school opened on Monday, Sept. 25, for the 2017-2018 season.

School curriculum includes, piano, classical ballet, pointe work, repertoire. Workshops will be held throughout the year in modern dance, ballroom, Latin, hip hop and tap and jazz.

Classes for male and female students, pre-ballet ages 4 to 7, children ages 8 to 12, teens and adults 13 and up beginners through advanced in the Cecchetti Method of classical ballet. The concentration is on developing the student’s education through the art of dance with the focus on classical ballet as the basis for all creative movement.

The staff of instructors includes Sue Ann Lorenz-Wallace, director of the school and artistic director and president of the company, Linda Lorenz LaDue, associate artistic director and vice-president of the company. Both teachers are former members of 1,000 Island Festival Ballet Company.

The sisters received their teacher’s training from Jean Spear, Fellow and Examiner Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing, London, England. They successfully passed extensive Cecchetti Method examinations held by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing, London, England to the advanced level.

The Old Forge Ballet Company “Nutcracker” 2017 casting is underway. Auditions will be held by appointment. Interested dancers, new and experienced are encouraged to call for times. Old Forge Ballet welcomes dancers and actors of the communities of the Adirondack Park to perform in the annual “Nutcracker” ballet. Dedicated to the preservation and furtherance of classical ballet, the company provides students with hands-on experiential opportunities through dance performance, workshops and master classes with guest lecturers and guest professional artists.

There will be two meetings for “Nutcracker” volunteers: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the studio in Old Forge. Call if you are interested or able to attend. Help is needed in pre-production, backstage and post-production. No experience is necessary.

Call, email or text for information or to schedule an appointment. Documents regarding tuition, schedule, policies, attire can be emailed to prospective students. Call Sue Ann Lorenz-Wallace, director, at (315) 369-8721 or Linda Lorenz LaDue, associate director at (315) 369-6273 for information, to register or to make an appointment. [email protected]