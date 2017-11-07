By Dave Clark

For the Express

The 2017 Fall Sports Awards were presented to the athletes last Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Town of Webb School Gymnasium.

President of the Varsity Club Tyler Rudolph welcomed the parents and friends of the athletes and introduced the three coaches to recap their season and hand out individual awards.

Alicia Burnett, coach of the girls varsity soccer team, announced that four girls on her team were honored by the CSC in naming them to the Division IV all-star and honorable mention teams. Dayna DeAngelo and Emily Rudolph were picked to the honorable mention team and Alexis Hollister and Laura Levi were named to the all-star first team. Hollister led the team with 15 goals, Levi had six goals, DeAngelo had three goals and eight assists and Rudolph, in her first season of organized soccer, added her speed to the defense.

Other awards given by the team or coach were the MVP award to Mackenzie LaPorte for her work in the goal with 139 saves and two shutouts. Paige Schweinsberg was awarded the most versatile player and Rudolph was the most improved player recipient.

Tanner Russell, coach of the boys varsity soccer team, told the audience that two seniors led the voting for the all-star team from his team and made the first team. Sully Ulrich and Tyler Kearns were chosen to the all-star first team and Dylan LaPorte was chosen to the honorable mention team. Russell also announced the following: Josh Kelly was the team’s high scorer for the season; Ryan Johnston was the most improved player of the year; Ulrich was picked by the coach as the MVP and Russell also named Kearns as the recipient of his legacy award.

In all, Russell had 25 athletes on his team with 10 seniors leading the way.

Tim Leach, coach of the boys and girls cross country teams, talked about the success of the teams and the near miss of a championship for the girls. Two of his girls made the all-star team and they were Laura Levi and Emily Rudolph. Jack Rivet led the boys team that often did not have a complete team due to conflicts with soccer, but Rivet was chosen as the only all-star on the team. Only a sophomore, Rivet has worked hard to improve on his running and was the team’s top runner in every meet this year.

Congratulations to all of the athletes that took part in athletics this fall. Many of these same names will also be listed as top academic students and I expect that many of them were in the band concert that was held Thursday, Nov. 2. Keeping busy helps so much in the development of a well-rounded student and is a good indicator of success in life.

In addition to Rudolph as president, the other officers of the varsity club that sponsored the awards night are: Vice President Rachel Smith, Secretary Emily Greene and Treasurer Abby Kelly.