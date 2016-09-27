As the colors of the surrounding mountains reach full blaze, families visiting the Adirondack Museum’s annual FallFest and Fiber Arts Fair from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, will be delighted by a host of activities and demonstrations, along with a craft fair and musical performances.

The campus-wide celebration of the season will include activities such as pumpkin painting; fall crafts and multimedia art workshops; and cider pressing and samples with Peru’s Rulfs Orchard. Kids will enjoy an action-packed FallFest Follies Scavenger Hunt, and leisurely hay and pony rides around the campus with Chestertown’s Circle B Ranch. A jump into the museum’s can’t-be-missed gigantic leaf pile will be perfect for Instagram.

Demonstrations will include knitting “buff mittens,” the traditional mittens worn by Adirondack loggers, with Jane MackIntosh; quilting with Northern Needles, a sewing group from Long Lake; and wool processing with Serendipity Spinners. Other demos will include woodburning art with Vicki Virgil; Mohawk basket-making with Carrie Hill; and guideboat building with the museum’s boatbuilder-in-residence, Allison Warner.

The Fiber Arts Fair will offer handcrafted wares–including art, fashion accessories, foodstuffs, stuffed animals and table linens–from more than a dozen regional vendors.

Seth and the Moody Melix will provide live music.

Additionally, canned and dried food, winter outerwear, and blankets will be collected to donate to Warren-Hamilton Community Action in Indian Lake.

Entry to the FallFest and Fiber Arts Fair is included in the price of admission. Daily admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and over, $12 for teens 13-17 and students with a valid student ID, $6 for youths 6-12, and free for children five and under, active military personnel and members. All paid admissions are good for a second visit within seven days.

The Adirondack Museum is located at 9097 State Route 30 in Blue Mountain Lake, New York. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.adirondackmuseum.org or call (518) 352-7311.