Chairman Marcia Villiere of the Falling Leaves Craft Fair, announces that the fair will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3. It opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at the Park Ave. Building, next to the Catholic Church, in Old Forge. This year the event benefits the Old Forge Ballet Company and the Community Transportation Services Van.

Admission is $2 and children under 12 are free. There will be a Cookie Walk, where patrons can fill a bag with a variety of their favorites for $4 or $6. Snacks will be served along with coffee, soda and Eagle Bay Donuts

Many wonderful artists, artisans and crafters will be on hand to display and sell their wares. Featured items are: quilts, American Girl doll clothes, pottery, floral arrangements, jewelry, jams and jellies, maple syrup, and other fine homemade items.

Old Forge Ballet Co. Directors Sue Ann Lorenz-Wallace and Linda Lorenz LaDue will be on hand at the fair to answer any questions about enrolling in the School of the Old Forge Ballet Co. and performing or assisting in the annual “Nutcracker” ballet to be presented in December at the Strand Theatre in Old Forge. Call (315) 369-8721 or (315) 369-6273 for more information.

The Community Transportation Services provides transportation for the elderly, disabled and disadvantaged people of the Town of Webb and the adjoining communities. Call (315) 369-2830 for a ride.

Volunteers from the community are welcome to assist the organizations that day. Anything you can do to help make the craft fair a success will be greatly appreciated. If you would like to help support the Cookie Walk, your baked items can be dropped off Saturday morning Sept. 3 from 7:30 a.m.

Organizers thank the Tim Scofield Law Office and Kathy Riehle for program printing, Linda La Due for program design, Mary Moore for poster design and Niccolls Church for poster printing.

Looking forward to seeing you there. If you have any questions or can offer any help please call Marcia Villiere at (315) 723-7732, or Linda LaDue at (315) 369-6273.