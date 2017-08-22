The annual Falling Leaves Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Park Avenue Building in Old Forge. This year the event benefits Eskimo Strong.

Admission is $2 and children under 12 are free.

There will be a Cookie Walk, where patrons can fill a bag with a variety of their favorites for $4 or $6.

Patrons will be delighted with beautifully hand crafted items to purchase for themselves or to give as a gift. Twenty artists, artisans and crafters will be on hand to display and sell their wares.

Volunteers from the community are welcome to assist the organization that day. If you can bake cookies for the popular Cookie Walk, take admissions, man the Cookie Walk, set up or clean up, please call Marcia Pawlings Villiere at (315) 723-7732.

Pawlings Villiere and Toni Rudd have organized a talented group of 20 New York State Crafters for the fair. Nancy Best, from Blossvale, will have her books “Learning to Cook Adirondack,” and “Anna the Spider” for sale. Lynette Boliver, Boliver’s Silversmith, is from Croghan. She will be selling silver and 14k gold jewelry. Diane Chance, Image Creations, from Stittville, sells handcrafted Home d’Cor.

Natural Solutions by Heather Dousharm, from Stittville, will have handcrafted soaps and body products for sale. Carolyn Fay, of Syracuse, returns to the fair with wooden crafts. Winona Gage, Trinkets and Treasurers, from Herkimer, has costume jewelry for sale. Sandi Hartsough, of Sandi Crafts, is from Old Forge. She will have handmade crocheted items in her booth.

Charles Herr, from Inlet, brings along his new book, “The Fulton Chain: Early Settlement, Roads, Steamboats, Railroads and Hotels.” Linda Lieber, from Oriskany, has hand sewn quilted goods for sale. Mary Maslyn, of Inlet, will have a variety of products from the Moose River Candle Company to sell. Kent and Wendy Menges – “Adironstix” Metal Signs, one-of-a-kind steel art and beeswax candles. They are from Old Forge.

Barb Narolis, of Taberg, has a variety of knitted Items for sale. Andree Dennis Newton, from Old Forge, will bring her “Bemosha” Art including Adirondack gourds and totem poles to the fair. Cathy Riggall, Cathy’s Textiles, from Boonville, will have textiles and quilts for sale. Greg and Toni Rudd, from Utica, will have pottery, jams and jellies in their booth. Ken Stanton, Adirondack Wildwood, of Webster, will be selling rustic furniture.

Phil Talento, Phil’s Woodcrafting, from Utica, will be selling handcrafted woodcrafts. Ellen Valeriano – Decorative Embroidery by Ellen, is from Whitesboro. Joseph Wild, Wild Way Photography, is from Inlet. He will be selling prints. Tracey Yahuke – Krafty Impression, from Utica, will have her knitted items for sale.

The fair benefits Eskimo Strong, a community organization dedicated to providing education, information and resources to families and individuals while increasing awareness of depression and suicide. Join them on Facebook. www.eskimostrong.com.