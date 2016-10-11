by Stan Ernst

It’s October in the ADK and I’ve begun my annual transition to fall which I metaphorically refer to as falling. Falling prompts changes in my personal behavior activated by falling daylight hours, falling air and water temperatures, falling deciduous leaves, falling mental cognizance and a compulsion to store fat in preparation for snowing. Falling is a convenient excuse to attend local eateries and consume their entire menus. Survivalists will tell you that the human body requires copious amounts of spaghetti and meatballs, pork belly and prime rib to prepare for ADK snowing. Asparagus, Brussel sprouts and broccoli won’t get you through the long haul. After two months of storing proteins, carbs and fat I fall into a coma where I hope to remain throughout snowing.

One of the first signs of falling is falling water levels in Sixth and Seventh Lakes. When the bow of the Whaler begins to bounce on the pebbly bottom of Sixth Lake, it’s time to pull her at the Buck Hollow boat ramp and mothball her in the garage. This is an irksome ritual because the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District forces me to pull the boat just when lunker rainbows and lakers are moving up from the abyss into the cooling oxygenated surface water. Falling requires me to hunt these valuable protein packets Inuit style from my Native American Watercraft after encasing myself in Polartec, fingerless gloves and Onyx CO2 life vest. I trust that Expresslandians feel my pain, especially you working stiffs.

Along Route 28 from Raquette Lake to Old Forge there are telltale signs of falling. Golden Beach, Brown’s Track, Eighth Lake and Limekiln Lake campgrounds are closed to campers but wide open for those of us who stick around to play in fallen leaves and paddle chilly waters. Payne’s boat storage adjacent to the Ole Barn is filling up with shrink-wrapped party boats and Kevin has installed the snowing fence in the Ole Barn parking lot. There’s Beak & Skiff cider, pumpkins and mega-mums available for sale at Zone 3. The water bleeding from Eighth, Seventh and Sixth Lakes is draining downstream behind E-Z Mart into the lower Fulton Chain of Lakes on a one-way trip to Lake Ontario. It’s standing room only at the TOW Bar on Friday and Saturday nights. Paul Case has taken his dexterous digits indoors. Campfires are no longer esthetic amusements; they’re necessary to ward off the falling chill. It’s time for the last wood-fired paella party. Stream fishing for trout ends on October 15; yikes.

One falling tradition that must be maintained at all cost is to harass a fish on the last day of stream trout fishing. If we’re still above ground on Oct. 15, Pierre and I will trek into our favorite trout pool and flail the water frothy with our golden wooly buggers for no longer than two hours. If we can’t fool a trout in two hours, C’est la vie. Besides after all of these years we’ve tired of the killing. We have evolved into Zen anglers. We practice rigorous self-control, meditate streamside and then express our personal insights for the benefit of enlightened public house devotees. Our higher purpose is to honor trout and to leave them with the dignity they so rightfully deserve; unless they’re a foot long. Those babies go into the campfire fry pan for Deb. She feels the best way to honor a trout is to anoint it with olive oil, lemon butter, salt and pepper and fry until the tail’s the consistency of a virgin Lay’s potato chip. Add a couple of medium-rare slices of Ted Riehle venison tenderloin and you’ve got ADK surf and turf; yummo.

After ritualistically kissing the last stream day trout on the lips, Pierre and I will meet Deb and Wendy at the Tap Room for 2 p.m. high tea. This tradition is actually more important these days than the Zen trout fishing. There’s nothing quite like a cold Yuengling and steaming bowl of black bean soup to resume the circulation in your lower extremities after wet-wading in 60 degree water for two hours. I also mainline two Advil Gels with my Yuengling; it’s painful out in them-there woods.

During falling the summer specific yard ornaments are removed straightaway and stored until next season. I’m not one of those sentimentalists who leaves his desiccated Christmas tree standing in the parlor from Thanksgiving Day until Memorial Day or his house catches on fire, whichever comes first. Our fake 3’ tabletop Christmas tree goes up Dec. 3 and comes down Jan. 2; period. Same goes for falling. When a season’s over, it’s over. As a precursor to falling, our big hummingbird wind spinner in the front yard was stowed immediately after the last of our fourteen hummingbirds hightailed it outta town on Sept. 16. When the feeders come down so does the wind spinner; season over, move on paly. Our neighborhood fawns love to assault the hummingbird spinner. They think it’s an archaeopteryx whose out to get them. They tug and run and when the hummy spinner doesn’t give chase, they lose interest and crap in our yard.

During falling Deb dresses like a tom turkey and I dress like a twelve-point buck and we walk our property line. There’s nothing as exhilarating as hiking your woods during hunting season. We’ve been carrying on this tradition for thirty years so you can suppose what kind of hunters we have lurking in our woods (blindly respectful). We still decorate camp for Halloween even though nobody is rude enough to drive through our concertina wire barricade and “trespassers will be shot on sight” signs. The local kids who used to stop by for trick or treating are all grown and have better things to do on Halloween Eve than visit us old fogies for one stale Tootsie Roll. So we head downtown on All Hallows Eve to see what kind of ghouls our local luminaries have morphed into this year. “Where does a ghost go on Halloween night? Anywhere he can boo-gie.”

Happy falling Expresslandians and enjoy it while it lasts. You know what comes next…snowing!