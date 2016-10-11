By Cathy Bowsher

Express Staff

According to Millennial Workplace Expert Lindsay Pollack, a recent study from Pew Research found that only 40 percent of millennials identify with the word “millennial,” while nearly 80 percent of those aged 51 to 69 consider themselves part of the Baby Boomer generation.

According to millennialmarketing.com’s team of contributors, millennials are born between the years of 1977-2000 and make up 25 percent of the US population. Millennials are responsible for 21 percent of purchases in the retail economy, which is estimated to be over a trillion dollars in direct buying power.

John Zogby, Benjamin Zogby, and Jeremy Zogby spoke about marketing to Millennials in a recent seminar held at the Utica Radisson. Webb attendees were councilwoman Barb Green and Town of Webb Tourism Director Mike Farmer.

John Zogby, main presenter at the seminar is an American public opinion pollster, author, and public speaker, “We bring four decades of experience in measuring attitudinal behaviors among a wide array of sectors, target audiences and geographic locations all over the world in order to establish meaning and context for your research needs,” Zogby said. According to his outline, the data from the seminar examined and profiled Oneida and Herkimer counties with much of the data translated to issues directly affecting the Town of Webb.

“Fifty-three percent of millennial’s house-holds already have children, that blew my mind,” said Mike Farmer about the millennial statistics presented at the seminar, “In this area, we want those millennial generations to come back time and time again to share their own experiences of the Adirondacks with their children.”

According to Mike Farmer, “Millennials are experience oriented, ‘what can I post, what am I wanting to share right now?’” said Farmer about the instant gratification social media provides, “In the Adirondacks, we have those experiences. The outdoors and non-weather dependent special event venues are for every one of all ages and it should also appeal to Millennials,” said Mike Farmer. According to Zogby, every smart phone comes with at least one, if not two, cameras, younger millennials aged 18-24 may not even remember a time when cell phones didn’t have a camera and 89 percent of those under 25 say the camera function in their mobile device is important to them, “Millenials like the convenience of things like the ability to make in app purchases,” said a millennialmarketing.com contributor.

Although information gathered from the seminar will be implemented to attract millennials to their businesses, people of all ages who use technology to make decisions will benefit from more event purchase apps, photo banking options, and other instant click features that would provide more convenience to the consumer.

“Looking to the future, people ask me all the time about how we keep the millennials here in the Adirondacks, my answer is we don’t.” Farmer agrees that the key growth is change, “The millennials from here should hopefully go explore and maybe come back to share their new found ideas and innovations with the community as young business owners, I hope they share that experience with their children and hopefully secure the next generations too. If they love it they talk about it, the people are our best free advertisements,” Farmer said.