by Joan Herrmann

Whereiwander… I am taking this moment to thank all of you, who take the time to read my column and also comment and support my endeavors. I am truly grateful to you and all the staff of Adirondack Express for giving me an opportunity to share both my stories and photographs. It is so joyful to be able to share the things that give me so much pleasure. I can scarcely believe that I have been doing this for a year. I still have a multitude of information that I still wish to share, so I am going to keep wandering and hopefully I will have the opportunity to meet some of you on the trails, thank you, dear readers and friends.

It was at Helldiver pond, while looking for the moose, that I had the opportunity to observe beavers up close in the water, from my kayak. Another opportunity to observe these industrious large rodents was during a visit to Spring Farms Cares. My neighbor and I had a guided tour of the beaver ponds with Naturalist Matt Perry.

When I heard the beaver slap the water with its tail that morning, at Helldiver Pond, I was aware that it was sounding a warning. I have since learned that the beaver, which sounded the alarm, was probably a female. The female of a beaver colony is the dominate member. I have spent many hours and days learning more about these fascinating animals.

Beavers are monogamous staying together throughout the year and mating only with each other, which is unusual among most wild animals. The colony consists of two or occasionally three kits born in the spring, the yearlings from the previous year and the two adults. The demands of building and maintaining the structure of the dam and lodge is accomplished with all family members assisting.

It has been interesting to learn that the beaver’s body is such a perfect machine for both on and under the water as well as on land. Beavers have dense, soft, waterproof under fur that traps air, insulates and keep them buoyant. The broad, scaly tail, in addition to sounding alarms, works as a rudder in the water and is a prop for balancing them on their hind legs, when cutting down a tree or standing. Their tail also works as a heat exchanger in summer permitting them to eliminate as much as 25 percent of their body heat. Their webbed hind feet help them swim and the split toe nails, assist them with grooming, acting like a comb. The split toe nail also aids in apply waterproofing oil from the oil gland and removing parasites and debris from their fur. The fore feet of the beaver are not webbed and are kept “balled up” against its chest when it swims. The fore feet can carry mud and sticks, dig, handle food and groom its fur. Beavers have an excellent sense of smell and can identify its favorite food trees by smell alone. A beavers’ top and bottom incisors are orange in color and are large and prominent. The teeth continue to grow and are worn down by chewing wood and grinding them against each other. Both ears and nose have seals to keep water out, and the eyes have transparent third eyelid that slides across each eye. The eyelid is known as a nictitating membrane and can be in found in many birds too. A loose upper lip closes behind its four front teeth for underwater gnawing and keeps water and debris from entering its mouth. A tear shaped body allows for streamline maneuverability in the water; and while swimming only the beaver’s head is above water. Both of those features help to keep predators from seeing and seeking beavers in the water. A beaver can remain underwater for as long as fifteen minutes and can swim underwater as far as a half mile.



Beaver are strictly vegetarians eating leaves and twigs of shrubs and trees in spring and summer. Favorite trees include aspen, alder, birch, maple and willow. Adult beavers weigh between 45 to 60 pounds and are fully mature by two and a half years old. Their body length is about 25 to 30 inches and the tail is generally nine to ten inches in length.In our area, beaver mate sometime between January through March and the kits are born between April and July. They have only one litter each year and gestation time is 100 to 110 days. The kits, usually two, are born fully furred, with their eyes open and weigh about a pound. They can enter the water within a day, but it takes about a month for the oil glands to function enough to be able to waterproof their fur. While they are still nursing they will also begin gnawing on wood. By the time they are seven to eight pounds they can leave lodge and begin to explore and feed outside with the adults and siblings.Engineers extraordinaire, they dam up streams that are too shallow to hide them from predators and make their lodges and routes of travel safe as they move to and from feeding areas. Most active from dusk to dawn a beaver can take down a three inch diameter tree in less than ten minutes and a five inch diameter tree in about a half hour. One beaver will fell a tree and then the family will help with the removal of twigs and branches. In climates like ours where water freezes, caching food is begun in the fall. Tree branches of their favorite foods are secured in the mud below the water near their lodge entrance. The caches can be extremely large as a lodge with a family of nine can consume about one ton of food over the winter.Hopefully this column has sparked an interest in learning more about these magnificent animals and their habitat. Beaver are critters that can change their habitat to suit their needs and create new habitats for so many other creatures.