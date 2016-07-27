The annual Father’s Day Car Show here was huge in every way. Not only was the day’s weather remarkable, but auto enthusiasts turned out in record numbers, both displaying and admiring the gleaming machinery. Almost 170 vehicles were registered for the show at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street.

The show is sponsored and hosted by the Central Adirondack Association, and made possible by the help of many dedicated volunteers. The show was organized by CAA Events Coordinator Laurie Barkauskas and Cindy Beckley, who started the show 19 years ago. Chief Judge Bob Boote managed the many judges, who carefully reviewed the entrants in 19 different classes. Following are the winners:

Best in Show–Modified/Street Rod

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air; Dan Hauch, Williamstown

Best in Show–Antique/Classic

1970 Plymouth Superbird; Ron Strisofsky, Northampton, Pa.

Chief Judge’s Choice

1930 Ford 2-door Sedan Street Rod; Mike Davis, New Hartford

Oldest Vehicle Award

1919 Ford Model T; Jamie Carncross; Jamesville

Longest Distance Driven (1990 and older)

1969 Chrysler 300 Convertible; John Starer, Bedford, N.H.

Spectators’ Choice

1962 Buick Invicta; Stewart Irvin, New Hartford

Class I: 1900-48

First 1930 Ford Delivery; Bill Wengert, Old Forge

Second 1930 Packard; Ted Marshal/Richard Wheeler, Wolcott

Third 1919 Ford Model T; Jamie Carncross, Jamesville

Class II: 1950-64

First 1957 Ford Thunderbird; Sharon McCarthy/Adam Haskin, Holland Patent

Second 1956 Chevy Bel Air

Third 1919 Ford Fairlane Victoria; Georgianna Kimball, Blossvale

Class III: 1965-69

First 1966 Chevy Impala Super Sport Original; Dan Horning Sr., Mohawk

Second 1967 Chevy Camaro Coupe; Bill Jarvis, Canastota

Third 1969 Chevy Nova; Mike Potrzeba, Marcy

Class IV: 1970-79

First 1970 AMC Rebel Machine; Lori and Patrick O’Connor, Boonville

Second 1970 Chevy Chevelle; Dave Reese, Boonville

Third 1970 Chevy C10; Bert Adams, Binghamton

Class V: 1980-91

First 1989 Chevy Pick-up; Ron Reardon, Brewerton

Second 1990 Buick Reatta; Geo Wilson, E. Syracuse

Third 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS; Robert Snyder, Canastota

Class VI: Mustangs (25 years or older)

First 1966 Ford Mustang; Bill Sheppard, New Hartford

Second 1969 Ford Mustang; Gary Gabruk, Camden

Class VII: Corvettes (25 years or older)

First 1962 Chevy Corvette; James Skroki, Utica

Second 1963 Chevy Corvette; Joe Isgro, Forestport

Third 1959 Chevy Corvette; Bert Adams, Binghamton

Class VIII: Sports Cars (25 years or older)

First 1963 Maserati Sebring; John Baumler, Lee Center

Second 1980 MG B; Pa.ul Wegman, Pittsford

Third 1987 Mazda RX7; Donald Gondek, Rome

Class IX: Street Rods (Pre 1935)

First 1934 Ford 2-Dr Sedan; Charles Rurka, Baldwinsville

Second 1934 Plymouth Coupe; Robert Schmitter, Oriskany

Class X: Street Rods 1935-48

First 1937 Chevy Master 2-Dr Sedan; Steve Williams, Locke

Class XI: Modified 1949-54

First Cadillac Custom Street Rod; Kit Nashton, Lee Center

Second 1950 Mercury 2-Dr Street Rod; Charles Duncan, Troy

Third Ford Pick-up Rat Rod; Robert Sheppard, Dolgeville

Class XII: Modified 1955-64

First 1956 Chevy Nomad; Bob Gleason, Brewerton

Second 1955 Chevy 2-Dr Post; James Mann, Boonville

Third 1955 Chevy Sedan; Tony Sacco, Sauquoit

Class XIII: Modified 1956-77

First 1971 Plymouth Roadrunner; Jim Shaver, Rome

Second 1971 Chevy El Camino SS; Vinny Jacopelle, Frankfort

Third 1967 Chevy Camaro SS; Brian Seymour, Fulton

Class XIV: Modified 1978-2000

First 1998 Ford F150 Street Rod; Jerry Roberts, Rome

Second 1991 Pontiac Firebird ST; Michael Schlie, Chittenango

Third 1980 Chevy Camaro Z28 Street Rod; David Reinhardt, Utica

Class XV: Modified Trucks/Jeeps

First 1929 Ford Pick-up Street Rod; Joc and Patty Gizowski, Herkimer

Second 2010 Chevy C-10; Russell Brown, Canastota

Third 1955 Chevy; Sherman Tucker, Dexter

Class XVI: Sports Cars 1992-2010

First 2008 Chevy Corvette; Donald Wolank, Whitesboro

Second 2010 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport; Michael Derry, Utica

Third 1995 BMW 850 CSi; Charles Antalek, Utica

Class XVII: All 1991-2000

First 1996 Chevy Camaro Z28; Rich Pimpinella, Utica

Class XVIII: All 2001-2009

First 2004 Chevy Corvette; Jim Coffey and Kathy VanLeuvan, Cicero

Second 2002 Ronald Wheatley, Herkimer

Third 2004 Ford Mach1 Mustang; John Langone, Whitesboro

Class XIX: All 2010-Present

First 2015 Chevy Corvette C-7; Malcolm Harris, Newport

Second 2011 Corvette Grand Sport; Peter Maio, Lee Center

Third 2011 Chevy Camaro SS/RS; Gary Ochsenbein, Mexico