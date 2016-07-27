The annual Father’s Day Car Show here was huge in every way. Not only was the day’s weather remarkable, but auto enthusiasts turned out in record numbers, both displaying and admiring the gleaming machinery. Almost 170 vehicles were registered for the show at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street.
The show is sponsored and hosted by the Central Adirondack Association, and made possible by the help of many dedicated volunteers. The show was organized by CAA Events Coordinator Laurie Barkauskas and Cindy Beckley, who started the show 19 years ago. Chief Judge Bob Boote managed the many judges, who carefully reviewed the entrants in 19 different classes. Following are the winners:
Best in Show–Modified/Street Rod
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air; Dan Hauch, Williamstown
Best in Show–Antique/Classic
1970 Plymouth Superbird; Ron Strisofsky, Northampton, Pa.
Chief Judge’s Choice
1930 Ford 2-door Sedan Street Rod; Mike Davis, New Hartford
Oldest Vehicle Award
1919 Ford Model T; Jamie Carncross; Jamesville
Longest Distance Driven (1990 and older)
1969 Chrysler 300 Convertible; John Starer, Bedford, N.H.
Spectators’ Choice
1962 Buick Invicta; Stewart Irvin, New Hartford
Class I: 1900-48
First 1930 Ford Delivery; Bill Wengert, Old Forge
Second 1930 Packard; Ted Marshal/Richard Wheeler, Wolcott
Third 1919 Ford Model T; Jamie Carncross, Jamesville
Class II: 1950-64
First 1957 Ford Thunderbird; Sharon McCarthy/Adam Haskin, Holland Patent
Second 1956 Chevy Bel Air
Third 1919 Ford Fairlane Victoria; Georgianna Kimball, Blossvale
Class III: 1965-69
First 1966 Chevy Impala Super Sport Original; Dan Horning Sr., Mohawk
Second 1967 Chevy Camaro Coupe; Bill Jarvis, Canastota
Third 1969 Chevy Nova; Mike Potrzeba, Marcy
Class IV: 1970-79
First 1970 AMC Rebel Machine; Lori and Patrick O’Connor, Boonville
Second 1970 Chevy Chevelle; Dave Reese, Boonville
Third 1970 Chevy C10; Bert Adams, Binghamton
Class V: 1980-91
First 1989 Chevy Pick-up; Ron Reardon, Brewerton
Second 1990 Buick Reatta; Geo Wilson, E. Syracuse
Third 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS; Robert Snyder, Canastota
Class VI: Mustangs (25 years or older)
First 1966 Ford Mustang; Bill Sheppard, New Hartford
Second 1969 Ford Mustang; Gary Gabruk, Camden
Class VII: Corvettes (25 years or older)
First 1962 Chevy Corvette; James Skroki, Utica
Second 1963 Chevy Corvette; Joe Isgro, Forestport
Third 1959 Chevy Corvette; Bert Adams, Binghamton
Class VIII: Sports Cars (25 years or older)
First 1963 Maserati Sebring; John Baumler, Lee Center
Second 1980 MG B; Pa.ul Wegman, Pittsford
Third 1987 Mazda RX7; Donald Gondek, Rome
Class IX: Street Rods (Pre 1935)
First 1934 Ford 2-Dr Sedan; Charles Rurka, Baldwinsville
Second 1934 Plymouth Coupe; Robert Schmitter, Oriskany
Class X: Street Rods 1935-48
First 1937 Chevy Master 2-Dr Sedan; Steve Williams, Locke
Class XI: Modified 1949-54
First Cadillac Custom Street Rod; Kit Nashton, Lee Center
Second 1950 Mercury 2-Dr Street Rod; Charles Duncan, Troy
Third Ford Pick-up Rat Rod; Robert Sheppard, Dolgeville
Class XII: Modified 1955-64
First 1956 Chevy Nomad; Bob Gleason, Brewerton
Second 1955 Chevy 2-Dr Post; James Mann, Boonville
Third 1955 Chevy Sedan; Tony Sacco, Sauquoit
Class XIII: Modified 1956-77
First 1971 Plymouth Roadrunner; Jim Shaver, Rome
Second 1971 Chevy El Camino SS; Vinny Jacopelle, Frankfort
Third 1967 Chevy Camaro SS; Brian Seymour, Fulton
Class XIV: Modified 1978-2000
First 1998 Ford F150 Street Rod; Jerry Roberts, Rome
Second 1991 Pontiac Firebird ST; Michael Schlie, Chittenango
Third 1980 Chevy Camaro Z28 Street Rod; David Reinhardt, Utica
Class XV: Modified Trucks/Jeeps
First 1929 Ford Pick-up Street Rod; Joc and Patty Gizowski, Herkimer
Second 2010 Chevy C-10; Russell Brown, Canastota
Third 1955 Chevy; Sherman Tucker, Dexter
Class XVI: Sports Cars 1992-2010
First 2008 Chevy Corvette; Donald Wolank, Whitesboro
Second 2010 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport; Michael Derry, Utica
Third 1995 BMW 850 CSi; Charles Antalek, Utica
Class XVII: All 1991-2000
First 1996 Chevy Camaro Z28; Rich Pimpinella, Utica
Class XVIII: All 2001-2009
First 2004 Chevy Corvette; Jim Coffey and Kathy VanLeuvan, Cicero
Second 2002 Ronald Wheatley, Herkimer
Third 2004 Ford Mach1 Mustang; John Langone, Whitesboro
Class XIX: All 2010-Present
First 2015 Chevy Corvette C-7; Malcolm Harris, Newport
Second 2011 Corvette Grand Sport; Peter Maio, Lee Center
Third 2011 Chevy Camaro SS/RS; Gary Ochsenbein, Mexico