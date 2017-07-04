The Central Adirondack Association held its annual Father’s Day Frog Jumping Contest at the lakefront tennis courts on Sunday, June 18. Thirty-five kids hoppily showed up with frogs in tow. Following is the winners list from the contest: Fastest frog jumper first place was Cody DiIorio of Old Forge; second place was Jillian Winn of New Hartford, third place was Alayna Pearson of Central Square.

First prize in the longest frog jumper belonged to Bryce Kittleman of Constableville, second place was Cameron Guidry of Old Forge and third place went to Echo Leape of Otter Lake.

First place for heaviest frog went to Coen LeCompte of Monkton, Vt., second place was Extin Leape of Otter Lake and third place went to Lilly Bennett of West Winfield.

In the lightest frog category first place was taken by Julian Zammiello of Old Forge, second place was Sara Winn of New Hartford and third place was Gabe Baker of Ballston Spa.

The business category fastest frog belonged to Allen’s Jewelry in Old Forge. The dad’s ugliest tie contest winner was Pete Walther of New Canaan, Conn.