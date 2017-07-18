Photo submitted

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird Convertible, owned by Sharon McCarthy and Adam Haskin, won Best in Show in the antique and classic category.

The 20th annual CAA Father’s Day Weekend Cat Show was held on Saturday, June 17, at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center. There were 128 cars shown. The show was sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association, Copper KIA in Yorkville and Lee Buick GMC in Boonville.

Following is a list of the award winners:

Best in Show–Antique/Classic

1957 Ford Thunderbird owned by Sharon McCarthy and Adam Haskin, Holland Patent

Best in Show–Modified/Street Rod

1959 Chevrolet El Camino owned by Robert Nagy, Port Leyden

Spectator’s Choice Award

2015 Chevrolet Corvette C-7 owned by Malcolm Harris, Newport

Chief Judge’s Personal Choice Award

1953 Studebaker Coupe owned by John Ton Lino, Otis, MA

Oldest Vehicle Award

1936 Ford Tudor owned by Dave and Liz Chapman, Chatham

Longest Distance Driven Award

1969 Chrysler 300 owned by John Starer, Bedford, NH

Class 1–1900 to 1949 All

First place–1946 Ford Convertible owned by Bill Wengert, Old Forge

Second place–1936 Ford Tudor owned by Dave and Liz Chapman, Chatham

Class 2–1950 to 1965 All

First place–1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria owned by Rick Morgan, Norwood

Second place–1955 Chevy Pick Up Second series owned by Paul Victory, Syracuse

Third place–1955 Ford Victoria owned by Smokey and Georgi Kimball, Blossvale

Class 3–1966 to 1970 All

First place–1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass owned by Ron Wheatley, Newport

Second place–1968 Chevrolet Chevelle owned by Bill Tuttle Jr, Whitesboro

Third place–1969 Oldsmobile 442 owned by James Lavene, Frankfort

Class 4–1971 to 1980 All

First place–1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS owned by Matthew Benedict, Massena

Second place–1972 Chevrolet Nova owned by John and Sue Dombroski, Kirkville

Third place–1972 GMC 1500 Pick Up truck owned by Bernie Peck, Geneva

Class 5–1981 to 1992 All

First place–1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo owned by Bob and Mindy Snyder, Canastota

Second place–1989 Chevrolet Pick Up truck owned by Ronald Reardon, Brewerton

Third place–1983 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 owned by Ray Crate, Fayetteville

Class 6–Mustangs up to 1992

First place–1966 Ford Mustang owned by Bill Sheppard, New Hartford

Second place–1967 Ford Mustang owned by Kenneth VanPelt, Fort Edward

Third place–1964 Ford Mustang owned by Kate and Mike Croyle, Cicero

Class 7–Corvettes up to 1992

First place–1981 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Patrick Delpiano, Lee Center

Second place–1965 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Kevin Cook, Taberg

Third place–1989 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Paul Grube, Clark Mills

Class 8–Sports Cars up to 1992

First place–1987 Mazda RX 7 owned by Don Gondek, Rome

Second place–1976 Triumph TR-6 owned by Paul Wegman, Pittsford

Third place–1986 Alfa Romeo owned by Paul Wegman, Pittsford

Class 9–Street Rods pre 1935

First place–1934 Plymouth Coupe by Robert Schmitter, Oriskany

Second place–1930 Ford 2 Door Sedan owned by Mike Davis, New Hartford

Third place–1930 Ford 5 window Coupe owned by Dick Bearge, Sauquoit

Class 10–Street Rods 1936 to 1949

First place–1935 Ford Sedan owned by Rich Penoyer, Cazenovia

Second place–1938 Chevrolet Sedan owned by Ken and Carol Sheets, Barneveld

Third place–1939 Plymouth P-8 Coupe owned by Mark DeVito, Dexter

Class 11–Modified 1950 to 1955

First place–1955 Chevrolet Sedan owned by James Munn, Boonville

Second place–1955 Chevrolet Belair owned by Brian Listovitch, Utica

Third place–1950 Mercury 2 door owned by Charles Duncan, Troy

Class 12 -Modified 1956 to 1965

First place–1957 Chevrolet owned by Stanley Hayes Jr, Salisbury

Second place–1964 Chevrolet Impala owned by Chris VanLare, Canastota

Class 13–Modified 1966 to 1978

First place–1968 Dodge GT Convertible owned by Donald Brewer, Norwich

Second place–1975 Dodge Dart owned by Lindsay Cron, Hawley PA

Third place–1967 Chevrolet Chevelle owned by Sam Scalise, Utica

Class 14–Modified 1979 to 2001

First place–1992 Cadillac Hearse owned by Al Dombroski, Liverpool

Second place–1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 owned by Michael Anderson, Canastota

Third place–1979 Chevrolet Camaro owned by Tim Seymour, Camden

Class 15–Modified Trucks/Jeeps

First place–1972 Chevrolet K-20 4×4 Ext Cab owned by Tom Christiano, Marcy

Second place–1967 Chevrolet C 10 owned by Russ Brown, Canastota

Third place–1971 GMC Pick Up owned by Mike Roder, East Syracuse

Class 16–Sports Cars 1993 to 2002

No Entries

Class 17–All 1993 to 2002

First place–2002 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible owned by Bill and Kitty Kemph, Pennsdale, Pa.

Second place–2001 Chevrolet Corvette owned by John Voneida, Trout Run, Pa.

Third place–1995 Chrysler Lebaron owned by Mike Sherlock, Whitesboro

Class 18–All 2003 -2011

First place–2004 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Jim Coffey, Cicero

Second place–2011 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport owned by Peter Maio, Lee Center

Third place–2008 Dodge Challenger owned by Dave Hewitt and Dawn Smith, Morrisville

Class 19–All 2012 to present

First place–2015 Chevrolet Corvette C-7 owned by Malcolm Harris, Newport

Second place–2015 Dodge Challenger owned by Jim Reppard, Binghamton

Third place–2013 Mazda Miata owned by Peter Cania, Lee Center