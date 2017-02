Tom and Deb Fenton of Old Forge are proud to announce that their grandson, Kyle Thomas Fenton, was selected by a committee to lead the North Carolina hockey team, The Hurricanes, on to the ice for their opening night ceremony on Jan. 14.Kyle plays hockey for the Wolverines in North Carolina. He started skating at age 7 and is now 10 years old. Kyle was diagnosed as being on the Autism Spectrum, and hockey has been a way for him to build confidence. He wants to play so that he can be an inspiration to kids like him.Kyle is the son of Tami and Tommy Fenton of Raleigh, North Carolina. He has a younger brother Kaleb. His family says that they are so proud of him.