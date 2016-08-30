Photos by Cathy Bowsher Spectators cheer athletes as they emerge from the first course of the race.

By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

The fifth annual Old Forge Triathlon presented by Enchanted Forest Water Safari took place Sunday, Aug. 14. Athletes were ready, set, and gone as the first leg of the race kicked off at 7:50 a.m. with a 0.49 mile swim route through the brisk water of the Old Forge Pond. A young boy in blue chased after his father and cheered him on. In the distance a young girl in flower print pants clapped and cheered as her mother emerged from the water.

Racers advanced 22 miles north on Route 28 to the Town of Inlet onto South Shore Road and returned to finish on a four mile run course on the TOBIE trail into the Town of Webb.

Mental and physical endurance is needed to finish the race and triathletes work hard for the challenge, but for some, training means more than meets the eye, “I compete with my daughter and sister on a team, this race is about friendship and family for me,” says summer resident Catherine Dare who is the chief executive manager of TRM Environmental Consultants.

Triathletes find that the Old Forge Triathlon is challenging but a break from the longer and more arduous competitions. The Old Forge Triathlon is an intermediate distance course of 26.62 miles.

“The trails are very beautiful and enjoyable, it has to be fun, even in the rain,” says Mary Nash, 65 year-old race supporter.

The Old Forge Triathlon attracts people of all ages, “My husband is 59 and competing, he didn’t start until he was 50,” says Cindy Prince. “My husband wanted to try something new and found the Old Forge Triathlon to fit him.”

All triathletes receive complementary entry to the Enchanted Forest Water Safari with refreshments following the race. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of all of the outdoor activities that the Adirondacks have to offer.