Herkimer College will offer a financial aid workshop starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Academic Support Center, located on the second floor of the Ronald F. Williams Library Building.

Herkimer College’s Financial Aid staff will assist students and families in completing a 2017-2018 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the institution of their choice. The workshop is open to all students and families regardless of what college they plan to attend.

Participants should bring the following to the workshop:

• FSA ID for student and parent (if applicable) create this at https://fsaid.ed.gov/

• 2015 Tax Returns

• 2015 W-2s

Registration is preferred. To register or for more information, contact the Financial Aid Office at (315) 574-4035 or finaid@herkimer.edu.