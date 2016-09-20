Photo submitted A fireman sprays down the scene of the Lost Ponds fire on Friday, Sept. 16.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Fire broke out near Lost Ponds in the Moose River Plains at 4:13 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services was dispatched to respond to the woodland fire. “A call came in over the radio around 4:30 p.m., I’m still not positive on what started it,” said firefighter Kyle O’Connor. “There was what appeared to be a crude fire pit, so it could have been someone camping that didn’t put their fire out properly or it could have been a lightning strike, I can’t really be too sure.” The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Both Inlet Fire Department and the Indian Lake Fire Department helped to extinguish the flames that burned somewhere around a half an acre of land, “I was running around hitting the hotspots while the Indian Lake crews were taking the stuff up and spraying it down with a hose,” said O’Connor.

According to firefighter Dennis Hudson, “ We were assisted by 11 members of the Indian Lake Fire Department, a Forest Ranger, five firefighters, and two EMS personnel who responded with off road vehicles and Wildland Firefighting turnout gear,” said firefighter Dennis Hudson.

The Inlet Fire Department and The Indian Lake Fire Department was successful in putting out the flames. Both crews worked through the night.

“They worked for approximately four hours fighting the fire. It was considered contained and forest rangers planned on returning the next day to complete the overhaul,” Hudson said.