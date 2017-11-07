The Old Forge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring its annual Election Day Bake sale on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Park Ave building.
All proceeds from this bake sale benefit their scholarship fund which awards scholarships to graduating seniors at the Tow of Webb school.
Anyone wishing to bake for this sale can leave baked donations at the Park Ave. building on Election Day starting at 8 a.m.
Fire department auxiliary bake sale set for Election Day
