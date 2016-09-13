By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Old Forge Fire Department celebrates its 50th Drill School Year on Sept. 15-18. Members of the fire service look forward to this yearly event and encourage more to participate.

“This event is geared towards both – training and fun — for the members of the Emergency Services,” said Chief of the Cicero Volunteer Fire Department Jon Barrett.

Since Fire School’s inception, the intent was to bring firefighters together from all over NYS to attend various training opportunities which consist of hands on and classroom events according to Barrett.

Patrick Russell, one of the event’s planners, encouraged members of the public to attend the events and help support this vital community service.

“It’s a good time,” said Russell.

When training or seminars are not taking place, there are events for the public to attend which provide support for the fire department. Tickets to the 20th annual Big Bucks Give-A-Way may be purchased at the Old Forge Fire Department with a ticket donation of $50. The Big Bucks Give-A-Way winner, of up to $52,500, will be announced at noon on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The public can enjoy live music Friday and Saturday evening at the Old Forge Fire Hall. The “Horn Dogs” will play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and “The Billionaires” will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Food and beverages will be available.

The 50th annual Firefighter’s Push Ball event, which pits different fire departments against one another trying to push a ball across a tight wire with streams of water, will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The parade will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“Throughout the year, we may not see each other often, however each year you can count on everyone coming together picking up as if we saw each other yesterday coming together to support our brothers and sisters of the Old Forge Fire Department along with the area businesses,” said Barrett, Chief of the Cicero Volunteer Fire Department.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Old Forge Fire Department.

Details of the events that will take place during the event may be found at, www.oldforge.net/fireschool/fireschool.pdf.