The OFFD ran an Argo drill on Sunday morning at the Town of Webb lake front. The Argo is an vehicle that they have as part of their rescue fleet. The department has owned the Argo since 2009 but this is the first year they have run the drill in an actual water rescue situation according to Fire Chief Charlie Bogardus.

It was quite the production with 16 to 18 volunteers in attendance. Living in a community where volunteers take time out of their daily lives to give back and keep up to date training for any situation with no limitations as to time of day or weather conditions that may arise is truly a blessing.

Photos by Amanda DeShaw