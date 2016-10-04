The Old Forge Volunteer Fire Department will be opening its doors to the community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16. This would be a great opportunity to experience the range of duties that are performed at the department.

There will be many demonstrations on a variety of things such as: the use a fire extinguisher, making 911 calls and why certain information is important. The department hopes people will enjoy this and have a better understanding of all the coordinated efforts required to respond once a call is placed.

One of the goals the recruiting committee has is to raise community awareness of the various opportunities available in the department.

The recruiting committee has been placing different articles in the paper over the past few months to make the community aware of the need for more volunteers. The department could use your help in any one of the various areas; as a firefighter, or fire scene support, the dive team, ambulance drivers, emergency medical support, and ladies fire auxiliary.

The department hopes that you are able to join them when they open their doors to the community and see the many different roles that are have and that you consider joining this outstanding team.