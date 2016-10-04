Annually, the Okara Lakes Association sponsors a fishing contest for our young fishermen and women from both Lake Easka and Lake Tekini. This contest is open to all family/guests of residents. Children must be 16 years old and younger to enter and the contest runs from June 1 through the end of August.

The winning catch from each lake is determined based on the length of the fish.

The winners are presented with a plaque at the Okara Lakes Association meeting held every year during the Labor Day weekend. This plaque is attached to a sign at the beach area showcasing the winners from each year. Kids take great pride in having their name recognized publicly.

It is a fun tradition that has been in place for over 15 years. The contest has become quite competitive, as indicated by the pictures.

This year’s winners are: 8-year-old Mikey and 7-year-old Eva.