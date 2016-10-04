Mikey Gomes won first prize for Lake Easka with this 18 inch bass.

Mikey Gomes won first prize for Lake Easka with this 18 inch bass.

This nine inch sunfish won first prize for Lake Tekini for Abby Richardson.

This nine inch sunfish won first prize for Lake Tekini for Abby Richardson.

Annually, the Okara Lakes Association sponsors a fishing contest for our young fishermen and women from both Lake Easka and Lake Tekini. This contest is open to all family/guests of residents. Children must be 16 years old and younger to enter and the contest runs from June 1 through the end of August.
The winning catch from each lake is determined based on the length of the fish.
The winners are presented with a plaque at the Okara Lakes Association meeting held every year during the Labor Day weekend. This plaque is attached to a sign at the beach area showcasing the winners from each year. Kids take great pride in having their name recognized publicly.
It is a fun tradition that has been in place for over 15 years. The contest has become quite competitive, as indicated by the pictures.
This year’s winners are: 8-year-old Mikey and 7-year-old Eva.